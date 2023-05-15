Destroy Boys headlining tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venue & more

Destroy Boys have announced a new headlining tour, titled Going On Forever Tour, which is scheduled to take place from May 25 to September 24, 2023, in venues across North America and Europe. The announcement follows the band's performance at Coachella 2023.

The band announced the new tour, which will also feature performances by acts such as Blink 182, Frank Turner, and more, via a post on their official Instagram page:

Tickets for the tour are currently available from https://bnds.us/yaqcql?fbclid=IwAR0Fhm7Jy2VjNRe95vyY65qVYA2yZzhfZIcbtapna3j3LOSYUTlVhsVZ4wY and are priced at €24 plus processing fees for European tickets. Tickets for the North American shows are priced at $25 plus processing fees.

Turnstile, Blink 182 to join Destroy Boys on tour

Joining Destroy Boys on tour will be the hardcore punk band Turnstile. The band is best known for their third studio album, Glow On, which was released on August 27, 2021. The album peaked at number 9 on the German album chart as well as number 30 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

Also present on the tour will be the rock band Blink 182, who rose to prominence with their fourth studio album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, released on June 12, 2001. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on the Canadian and German album charts.

The full list of dates and venues for the Destroy Boys tour is given below:

May 25, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at Saint Luke’s

May 26, 2023 – Manchester, England, United Kingdom

May 27, 2023 – Hatfield, UK at Slam Dunk Festival – South

May 28, 2023 – Hatfield, UK at Slam Dunk Festival – South

May 29, 2023 – London, UK at Lafayette

May 31, 2023 – Koln, Germany at MTC Club

June 2, 2023 – Bellaria, Italy at Slam Dunk Festival Italy

June 4, 2023 – Linz, Austria at Sbam Festival 2023

June 5, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Cassiopeia

June 6, 2023 – Hamburg, Berlin at Molotow

June 8, 2023 – Hradec, Czech Republic at Rock for People 2023

June 9, 2023 – Munich, Germany at Strom

June 10, 2023 – Interlaken, Switzerland at Greenfield Festival 2023

June 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at BMO Stadium

June 19, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Pechanga Stadium

June 21, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Neck of the Woods

June 22, 2023 – San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose

June 23, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center

June 25, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena

June 26, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Doug Fir Lounge

June 27, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena

June 29, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

June 30, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome

July 3, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena

July 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center

July 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center

July 9, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee at The Hi-Tone Café

July 10, 2023 – Louisville, Texas at Headliners Music Hall

July 12, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogart’s

July 14, 2023 – New York City, New York at Irving’s Plaza

July 15, 2023 – Washington, D.C at The Black Cat

July 16, 2023 – New Kensington, Pennsylvania at Preserving Underground

July 18, 2023 – Buffalo, New York at Rec Room

July 19, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Beachland Ballroom and Tavern

July 21, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at El Club

July 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Metro

August 10, 2023 – Budapest-Kerulut, Hungary at Sziget Festival 2023

August 12, 2023 – Eschwege, Germany at Open Flair Festival

August 13, 2023 ­– Rothenburg Ob Der Tauber, Germany at Taubertal Festival

August 26, 2023 – Salt Lake, Utah at Mind The Gap Festival

September 2, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Bumbershot 2023

September 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Bumbershot 2023

September 21, 2023 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues Anaheim

September 24, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Lost Evenings VI 2023

Tracing Destroy Boys and their career

Destroy Boys is an American punk band that began as a collaboration between Alexia Roditis and Violet Mayugba on October 6, 2015. The band released their first EP, Mom Jeans, digitally in the same year.

In an exclusive interview with Melted Magazine, Destroy Boys said they were influenced by acts that embrace their originality, with band member Alexia stating:

"I take influence from people who really embrace their own voice like Brooks Nielsen from The Growlers, the singer of Vampire Weekend, and I also really like Siouxsie Sioux from Siouxsie and the Banshees. I take influence from people who do their own thing."

Destroy Boys have performed alongside acts such as Sam I Jam, Horseneck, and Screature in the course of their career and have been nominated for a Sacramento Area Music Awards.

