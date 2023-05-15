Destroy Boys headlining tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venue & more

Destroy Boys have announced a new headlining tour, titled Going On Forever Tour, which is scheduled to take place from May 25 to September 24, 2023, in venues across North America and Europe. The announcement follows the band's performance at Coachella 2023.
The band announced the new tour, which will also feature performances by acts such as Blink 182, Frank Turner, and more, via a post on their official Instagram page:
Tickets for the tour are currently available from https://bnds.us/yaqcql?fbclid=IwAR0Fhm7Jy2VjNRe95vyY65qVYA2yZzhfZIcbtapna3j3LOSYUTlVhsVZ4wY and are priced at €24 plus processing fees for European tickets. Tickets for the North American shows are priced at $25 plus processing fees.
Turnstile, Blink 182 to join Destroy Boys on tour
Joining Destroy Boys on tour will be the hardcore punk band Turnstile. The band is best known for their third studio album, Glow On, which was released on August 27, 2021. The album peaked at number 9 on the German album chart as well as number 30 on the Billboard 200 album chart.
Also present on the tour will be the rock band Blink 182, who rose to prominence with their fourth studio album, Take Off Your Pants and Jacket, released on June 12, 2001. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Billboard 200 album chart as well as on the Canadian and German album charts.
The full list of dates and venues for the Destroy Boys tour is given below:
- May 25, 2023 – Glasgow, Scotland at Saint Luke’s
- May 26, 2023 – Manchester, England, United Kingdom
- May 27, 2023 – Hatfield, UK at Slam Dunk Festival – South
- May 28, 2023 – Hatfield, UK at Slam Dunk Festival – South
- May 29, 2023 – London, UK at Lafayette
- May 31, 2023 – Koln, Germany at MTC Club
- June 2, 2023 – Bellaria, Italy at Slam Dunk Festival Italy
- June 4, 2023 – Linz, Austria at Sbam Festival 2023
- June 5, 2023 – Berlin, Germany at Cassiopeia
- June 6, 2023 – Hamburg, Berlin at Molotow
- June 8, 2023 – Hradec, Czech Republic at Rock for People 2023
- June 9, 2023 – Munich, Germany at Strom
- June 10, 2023 – Interlaken, Switzerland at Greenfield Festival 2023
- June 16, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at BMO Stadium
- June 19, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Pechanga Stadium
- June 21, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at Neck of the Woods
- June 22, 2023 – San Jose, California at SAP Center at San Jose
- June 23, 2023 – Sacramento, California at Golden 1 Center
- June 25, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Climate Pledge Arena
- June 26, 2023 – Portland, Oregon at Doug Fir Lounge
- June 27, 2023 – Vancouver, British Columbia at Rogers Arena
- June 29, 2023 – Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place
- June 30, 2023 – Calgary, Alberta at Scotiabank Saddledome
- July 3, 2023 – Denver, Colorado at Ball Arena
- July 5, 2023 – Dallas, Texas at American Airlines Center
- July 7, 2023 – Austin, Texas at Moody Center
- July 9, 2023 – Memphis, Tennessee at The Hi-Tone Café
- July 10, 2023 – Louisville, Texas at Headliners Music Hall
- July 12, 2023 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Bogart’s
- July 14, 2023 – New York City, New York at Irving’s Plaza
- July 15, 2023 – Washington, D.C at The Black Cat
- July 16, 2023 – New Kensington, Pennsylvania at Preserving Underground
- July 18, 2023 – Buffalo, New York at Rec Room
- July 19, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio at Beachland Ballroom and Tavern
- July 21, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at El Club
- July 22, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois at Metro
- August 10, 2023 – Budapest-Kerulut, Hungary at Sziget Festival 2023
- August 12, 2023 – Eschwege, Germany at Open Flair Festival
- August 13, 2023 – Rothenburg Ob Der Tauber, Germany at Taubertal Festival
- August 26, 2023 – Salt Lake, Utah at Mind The Gap Festival
- September 2, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Bumbershot 2023
- September 3, 2023 – Seattle, Washington State at Bumbershot 2023
- September 21, 2023 – Anaheim, California at House of Blues Anaheim
- September 24, 2023 – Anaheim, California at Lost Evenings VI 2023
Tracing Destroy Boys and their career
Destroy Boys is an American punk band that began as a collaboration between Alexia Roditis and Violet Mayugba on October 6, 2015. The band released their first EP, Mom Jeans, digitally in the same year.
In an exclusive interview with Melted Magazine, Destroy Boys said they were influenced by acts that embrace their originality, with band member Alexia stating:
"I take influence from people who really embrace their own voice like Brooks Nielsen from The Growlers, the singer of Vampire Weekend, and I also really like Siouxsie Sioux from Siouxsie and the Banshees. I take influence from people who do their own thing."
Destroy Boys have performed alongside acts such as Sam I Jam, Horseneck, and Screature in the course of their career and have been nominated for a Sacramento Area Music Awards.