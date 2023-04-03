Dhruv Asia Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, venues, and more

Singer-songwriter Dhruv has announced the details of his highly anticipated Asia Tour 2023. The musical trek will see the talented artist perform across multiple cities in Asia, bringing his signature sound and high-energy performances to fans across the continent.

The singer's Asia Tour 2023 promises to be an unforgettable experience for music lovers, and he is set to deliver his performances featuring a mix of his latest hits and fan-favorite songs. Fans can expect an unforgettable event comprising soulful music, energetic performances, and a chance to connect with their favorite artist.

The Live Nation presale for the Singapore show will start this Thursday, April 6, at 2:00 pm local time, while the general onsale will begin on Ticketmaster on Friday, April 7, at 2:00 pm local time.

Additionally, tickets for the Seoul concert will be available during the general onsale this Friday, April 7 at 12:00 pm local time. Meanwhile, tickets for the Manila show go on sale on Sunday, April 16, at 12:00 pm local time. As of now, there is no information available about the tickets for Jakarta and Sepang concerts.

Dhruv's Asia tour will begin in Seoul and end in Bangkok, India dates to be announced soon

Dhruv will kick off the scheduled event with his concert in Seoul, which is slated to take place on July 20, 2023. After visiting several cities across the globe, the singer will finally wrap up his tour with his Bangkok concert on July 29, 2023.

Here are the complete details of the dates and location:

July 20, 2023 - Seoul, South Korea, Musinsa Garage

July 22, 2023 - Sepang, Malaysia, Good Vibes Festival

July 23, 2023 - Jakarta, Indonesia, We The Fest

July 25, 2023 - Manila, Philippines, The Podium

July 27, 2023 - Singapore, The Theatre at Mediacorp

July 29, 2023 - Bangkok, Thailand, Very Summer Festival

Dates for India tour will be revealed in the upcoming days through the artist's social media handles. Fans can keep an eye out for furture announcements on his social media pages to learn more about the upcoming tour dates and venues.

Dhruv is known for his 2019 TikTok viral hit single Double Take

Dhruv, whose full name is Dhruv Goel, is a London-born singer who grew up in Singapore. He gained popularity in the regional pop music scene with his viral hit single Double Take, which was released in 2019. The song quickly gained traction on social media platforms such as TikTok and YouTube, with many netizens praising Dhruv's smooth vocals and catchy melody. Its success prompted him to take a hiatus from his program in data science at Yale University to pursue a career in music.

Prior to Double Take, he had already been making waves in the music industry with his earlier releases, such as Addicted and Mood. He has also collaborated with other artists, including Singaporean rapper Yung Raja, and his latest release is the debut EP Rapunzel, which dropped last year.

Dhruv's music style is described as a blend of R&B, pop, and hip-hop, influenced by artists such as Justin Timberlake and Usher. He has been recognized as one of the rising stars in Southeast Asia.

