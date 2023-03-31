Power Trip Music Festival 2023: Lineup, venue, and more

Iconic band AC/DC recently hinted at a new festival called Power Trip Music Festival that they will perform at later this year. The cryptic teaser video, shared on Instagram on Tuesday, March 28, left fans speculating about what the festival could be like.

The Power Trip Music festival is scheduled from October 6, 2023, to October 8, 2023, at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA, which is the same venue that hosts the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival every year.

Additionally, ticket and presales information for the festival is yet to be announced by the festival organizers.

Line-up for Power Trip Music Festival: Metallica, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, and more

According to various reports, the lineup for the Power Trip Music Festival includes Metal Legends Metallica, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, Tool, and AC/DC.

According to the festival's Instagram page below, the full festival lineup and further details will be officially revealed on Thursday, March 30, at 7 am.

With such an incredible lineup, it's no wonder that fans are already clamoring for tickets.

However, it remains to be seen what other surprises are in store for the Power Trip Music Festival. With less than six months until the festival, fans are eagerly anticipating further announcements from the organizers.

Power Trip Music Festival lineup features Grammy-winning bands with massive records

Metallica is one of the most successful and influential heavy metal bands of all time. They formed in Los Angeles in 1981, and are known for their intense, fast-paced music and socially conscious lyrics.

Metallica has won numerous awards and recognition over the years, including nine Grammy Awards and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009. Their hit songs include Enter Sandman, Nothing Else Matters, and One.

Meanwhile, Iron Maiden is a British heavy metal band that was formed in London in 1975. They are known for their distinctive sound and stage performances, featuring elaborate sets and costumes.

Iron Maiden has sold over 100 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Hollywood RockWalk and the Kerrang! Hall of Fame. Some of their biggest hits include Run to the Hills, The Number of the Beast, and Fear of the Dark.

Ozzy Osbourne is a British singer and songwriter who rose to fame as the lead vocalist for Black Sabbath in the 1970s. He later launched a successful solo career and became known as the "Prince of Darkness" due to his dark and theatrical stage performances.

Ozzy Osbourne was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Black Sabbath and has won three Grammy Awards. Some of his biggest hits include Crazy Train, Mr. Crowley, and No More Tears.

Tool is an American rock band that was formed in Los Angeles in 1990. They are known for their complex and experimental music, as well as their elaborate live performances featuring visual effects and lighting.

Tool has won three Grammy Awards and has been nominated for several more. Some of their hit songs include Schism, Vicarious, and The Pot.

AC/DC is an Australian rock band that was formed in Sydney in 1973. They are known for their high-energy, guitar-driven music and distinctive stage presence.

AC/DC has sold over 200 million records worldwide and has been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Some of their biggest hits include Highway to Hell, Back in Black, and Thunderstruck.

The highly anticipated Power Trip Music Festival is set to feature these artists, which is sure to make it a groundbreaking event. With such big names in the lineup, it's safe to say that this festival is going to set the bar high, making it challenging for other festivals to match or exceed its success.

