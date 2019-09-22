10 heavy metal bands that Erick Rowan has represented on WWE SmackDown Live

Shubham Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 206 // 22 Sep 2019, 11:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Erick Rowan wearing a Cannibal Corpse t-shirt on the latest episode of WWE SmackDown Live

Since making a surprise return at Royal Rumble 2019 and aligning himself with "The New" Daniel Bryan, heavy metal t-shirts have become a standard in Erick Rowan's wardrobe.

The former SmackDown Tag-Team Champion even came out wearing a Cannibal Corpse T-shirt on this week's episode of SmackDown to confront his former partner Daniel Bryan with whom he has seemingly ended his friendship.

Although his alliance with Bryan might have come to an end, we hope that Erick Rowan will continue to show his support for hard rock and heavy metal by keeping them as a part of his in-ring gear. Here, we take a look at 10 metal bands that The Big Red has represented on his T-shirt at WWE SmackDown Live.

#1 Alestorm

Originally from Perth, Scotland, Alestorm terms their music as "True Scottish Pirate Metal". Their lineup currently consists of Christopher Bowes on keyboards and vocals, bassist Gareth Murdock, drummer Peter Alcorn, guitarist Mate Bodor and Elliot Vernon on backing vocals.

The band originally started as a power metal band in 2007 but after the song "Heavy Metal Pirates" brought them widespread attention, they adopted a Pirate gimmick and settled on a more folk metal inspired music with lyrical themes that revolve around pirates, drinking and going on adventures in search of lost treasures.

Fans of their music have often considered that 80s German metal band Running Wild might have been their inspiration but this was refuted by the band's frontman Christopher Bowes.

In the video below you can see Rowan wearing a T-shirt of Alestorm on the episode in which the then WWE Champion Daniel Bryan unveiled his eco-friendly title.

#2 Amon Amarth

Advertisement

Amon Amarth is a Swedish melodic death metal band formed in 1992 that takes its name from the Sindarin (a fictional Elvish language) word for Mount Doom present in J.R.R. Tolkien's Middle-earth lore.

The band currently comprises of lead guitarist Olavi Mikkonen, vocalist Johan Hegg, bassist Ted Lundstrom, rhythm guitarist Johan Soderberg, and drummer Jocke Wallgren. Their lyrics mostly deal with Vikings and Norse mythology and this is a reason why they have often been termed as Viking metal, although the band prefers to be known as a melodic death metal outfit.

Here you can see Erick Rowan wearing a tee of the said band on the February 5 episode of SmackDown Live.

1 / 5 NEXT