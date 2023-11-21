Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High Turquoise Blue/Black-Rugged Orange: Where to get, price and more details explored

Skateboarding and sneaker enthusiasts are in for a treat as Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High prepares to make a splash in the footwear scene. This collaboration between skateboarder Di’orr Greenwood and Nike SB is way more different than any other sneaker release because it has employed art, culture, and sports in their perfect ratio.

Di’orr Greenwood, a gifted artist from the Navajo Nation in Arizona, brings her distinctive style to the iconic Nike SB Dunk High. The sneaker features a lively mix of Turquoise Blue and Rugged Orange, capturing the essence of the Arizona desert landscape.

Greenwood’s interpretation of this classic silhouette stands out with its Decon-inspired design, boasting an exposed foam tongue and a slimmer ankle collar. These sneakers represent a harmonious fusion of Greenwood's artistic vision and Nike's innovative design.

The much-anticipated Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High is set to hit the shelves in 2024. These unique sneakers will be available at select skate shops, both in-store and online, ensuring wide accessibility for skateboarding and sneaker fans.

Also, these sneakers will be featured on Nike.com, following a convenient online purchasing option. With a price tag of $145, these upcoming brand-new sneakers will be a valuable addition to any collection.

Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High will be released during Spring 2024

The Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High stands out with its vibrant color palette, featuring Turquoise Blue and Rugged Orange on the side panels. These colors offer a fresh look and also pay homage to Greenwood’s Navajo roots. The sneaker’s Decon-inspired design is a notable departure from standard SB Dunk models. It sports an exposed foam tongue and a slimmer ankle collar, adding a contemporary twist to the classic high-top silhouette.

Attention to detail is evident in every aspect of the sneaker. The multicolored accents on the tongue and heel tab add an eye-catching element, while Greenwood’s name on the tongue tags personalizes the design.

Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High Turquoise Blue/Black-Rugged Orange (Image via SBD)

The shoe’s insoles are adorned with the Arizona desert landscape, a nod to the artist’s heritage and inspiration. Nike, a global leader in sports footwear, has a long-standing tradition of collaborating with diverse artists and athletes, pushing the boundaries of sneaker design.

Greenwood’s artistic journey, deeply rooted in her Navajo heritage, adds a unique cultural dimension to this partnership.

Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High Turquoise Blue/Black-Rugged Orange (Image via SBD)

Together, they create a product that transcends the ordinary, making the Di’orr Greenwood x Nike SB Dunk High a symbolic piece of art with athletic functionality.

Set to launch in 2024, this collaboration between Di’orr Greenwood and Nike SB is a testament to their commitment to innovation and design excellence. Priced affordably, these sneakers are not only a piece of wearable art but also a tribute to Greenwood’s Navajo roots.

The Turquoise Blue and Rugged Orange color scheme, along with the unique design features, make this sneaker a must-have for those who value style, culture, and quality in their footwear.