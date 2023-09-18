Did Drake use Halle Berry's slime photo without her permission? Details explored as singer gets called out

Musician Drake began receiving massive backlash online after Hollywood actress Halle Berry's recent revelation. The latter stated on Instagram that the rapper used the viral picture of her covered in slime for the social media promotion of his new single, Slime You Out despite her saying no. The picture, which was taken at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, features the actress covered in neon slime.

While Getty Images has the official rights to this image, Drake asked Halle if he could use the picture of her. Although Halle said no, the singer/rapper used her image to promote his new single on social media.

"He asked me and I said NO": Halle Berry reveals she denied Drake permission to use her 2012 picture

On September 15, the actress took to social media to share a quote that read, "Sometimes you have to be the bigger guy … even if you’re a woman!" She replied to several comments regarding the rapper using the picture of her and revealed that he did not have her permission to use it.

"[Drake] didn't get my permission. That's not cool I thought better of him! Hence my post today. When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on," she wrote.

This made several netizens assume that the rapper never asked the Die Another Day actress for her permission. However, she has now revealed that while the rapper did ask for her permission, she denied it. A social media user asked her why she was furious about the situation as Getty Images holds the rights to her picture and Drake possibly paid to use it. This was when Halle Berry made the revelation as she said:

"Cuz he asked me and I said NO that’s why. Why ask if you intend to do what you want to do? That was a f*ck you to me. Not cool. You get it? Hence, my post today. When people you admire disappoint you, you have to be the bigger person and move on!"

Halle Berry's comment (Image via Twitter/@alexiswore)

"Straight disrespect" - Internet users call out Drake for not respecting Halle Berry's choice

When netizens heard Halle Berry's side of the story, they slammed the rapper for not respecting her choice. They stated that "it's not about the legalities, it's the principle" as they took to the comments section of the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum actress' post to share their views on the situation.

Social media users react to Halle Berry's recent revelation (Image Instagram/@halleberry)

The God's Plan singer released his new song Slime You Out in collaboration with SZA. This song marks the first collaboration between the duo. The recently release track is part of the rapper's upcoming album For All The Dogs, which is scheduled to release on October 6, 2023.

The Toosie Slide singer has not commented on the controversy as of this writing.