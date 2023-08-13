Did the Lahaina Shores Beach Resort burn down? Status of landmark hotel explored

Lahaina city has reportedly been burnt down entirely in the ongoing wreaking havoc caused by the Maui wildfire, which have reportedly started on August 8, 2023. Amidst this, several people checked the status of Lahaina Shores Beach Resort and shared their queries on the internet, wondering if the resort had been burnt down as well.

In response, some social media users also shared pictures of the ocean front resort and said that from the pictures, it appears that the fire has not impacted the landmark hotel.

As the pictures of it went viral, several other internet users reacted to it and said that this resort was one of the lucky ones to be not affected by fire.

For those unaware, this beach resort is in the heart of the Lahaina city and is just six minutes drive from Kaanapali, Hawaii.

Lahaina Shores Beach Resort reportedly remains unaffected by the Maui wildfire

As seen in the above tweets by netizens, the numerous pictures circulating on the internet shows the Lahaina Shores Beach Resort unaffected by the fire. In the pictures, it was also seen that the buildings surrounding the landmark hotel were burnt down to ashes.

However, the Hyatt property seemed perfectly fine. Several internet users also shared that some damages have been caused to the mall next to the Lahaina Shores Beach Resort, but the landmark itself is safe for now.

This resort was built in 1974 and is located on Front Street, which is near the popular 505 Front Shopping Center. Moreover, this resort is a 3.3 acres beach view property.

Death toll from Maui fire reaches 93, as per recent reports

News outlet AP reported that the death toll from Maui wildfire has reached 93. Authorities also said that the effort to find and identify the dead is currently ongoing. Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said that they have got an area that they have to contain, which is at least 5 square miles.

Pelletier mentioned that the process of identifying the deceased is exceptionally difficult due to the delicate nature of the remains. He explained that the remains tend to disintegrate upon recovery, especially considering the intense heat that caused metals to melt. He added that only two individuals have been successfully identified as of now.

There are two more fires happening in Maui, but luckily, nobody has reportedly been injured or killed. One is in a place called Kihei, which is in the south of Maui, while the other is in the hilly areas of Upcountry.

There was a fourth fire that started on Friday evening in a place called Kaanapali, which is in the north of Lahaina by the coast, but the firefighters have reportedly managed to extinguish it.