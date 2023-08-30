Did Oliver Anthony sue Fox News for $10 million? Viral article debunked 

Website Chimniii announced that rising country singer Oliver Anthony had sued Fox News. This comes after the media house used his popular track Rich Men North of Richmond without his permission. The rural Virginia-native has since reportedly sued the news outlet for a staggering amount of $10 million. However, the claims are far from the truth.

For those unversed, Oliver Anthony, whose real name is Christopher Anthony Lunsford and Fox News have been in a tiff ever since the latter used his viral song to kick off their GOP presidential debate. The former took to social media to seemingly note that he had not given them the permission to use the song. He said:

“The one thing that has bothered me is seeing people wrap politics up into this. I’m disappointed to see, like, it’s aggravating seeing people on conservative news try to identity with me, like I’m one of them. It’s aggravating seeing certain musicians and politicians act like we’re buddies and act like we’re fighting the same struggle here, like we’re trying to present the same message.”

Expand Tweet

Anthony went on to add that it was ironic of them to use his song when he wrote it about “these people.” Anthony also said:

“That song has nothing to do with Joe Biden. That song is written about the people on that stage and a lot more too not just them, but definitely them.”

Everything to know about Oliver Anthony’s alleged lawsuit

Chimniii revealed that Anthony was suing the outlet after they violated the copyright laws. They also claimed that members of the music industry and attorneys have extended their support for Anthony. No official sources were mentioned in the article which was titled- “Oliver Anthony Sues Fox News for $10 Million in High-Stakes Lawsuit”

The news report is far from the truth. Oliver Anthony is not suing the news outlet, and certainly not for $10 million. The article was published under the website’s satire section, indicating that the piece was written purely for humor. Furthermore, no other news outlet has announced that Anthony is suing Fox News and neither has Anthony himself released a statement about the same.

Considering his swift rise in popularity, it is likely that other credible news outlets would have reported about the lawsuit if it was true.

As Fox News and Anthony continue to be at cross, the former’s anchor Bret Baier revealed that Anthony had given the network permission to air the song during the political debate. Anthony has not responded to the same.

Anthony has also mentioned in the past that his politics is “pretty dead center.” He has also revealed that he finds faults with leaders from both sides.

Nonetheless, several right-wing political commentators have praised Anthony for the song which shares the struggles of the working class, including Dan Bongino and Matt Walsh.

Anthony’s track has also stood at the first spot on the Billboard Hot 100 making him the first ever artist to debut at the top of the list with no prior history of being on the chart.