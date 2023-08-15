"This will cost you a goat": Viral Matt Walsh alien painting sparks wild reactions online

Aliens are taking over the internet, and political commentator Matt Walsh's painting is the latest topic of discussion. Ever since an ex-United States Intelligence official revealed that the government owns UFOs and alien remains, interest in the topic has reinvigorated to a stellar level. Netizens were left amused when Matt Walsh got a picture painted of him and some aliens by his show sponsor, Paint Your Life.

Daily Wire host Matt Walsh's reveal of his painting on X (formerly Twitter) took netizens by surprise, and it went viral on the platform. Some people made jokes about the out-of-nowhere reveal of the painting, and others appreciated the art. Although many netizens wanted to know what his wife thought about the picture, one user joked:

Netizens joked around about Walsh's painting (Image via X/@MattWalshBlog)

Matt Walsh's views on alien life are well known. The right-wing political commentator once engaged in a full-fledged debate with his Daily Wire co-host Ben Shapiro on the possibility of evidence supporting the existence of alien life.

Shapiro was not against the possibility of alien life in the universe but was against the notion that evidence was available on Earth. Matt Walsh, however, argued that Shapiro's points lacked credibility and claimed that pictures of UFOs available from way back in the 50s are still to be debunked.

Matt Walsh's painting leaves netizens amused

Matt Walsh revealed his alien painting in an X post on August 12, 2023. The painting showcased Walsh shaking hands with an alien entity as a crowd of aliens watched from the background and a UFO hovered over them. The tweet amassed over 330,500 views at the time of writing this article.

Walsh revealed in the tweet that his show's sponsor, Paint Your Life, had initially offered to paint a picture of his kids or a family memory, but Walsh insisted they make the alien painting.

"I‘ll be bringing it home to hang proudly over our mantle in the living room. It’s a profound work of art. My wife loves it," he stated.

In a follow-up tweet, he showcased the painting placed behind his office and remarked:

"Here it is to scale, so you can appreciate the sheer size and magnitude of this beauty"

Netizens were amused at Matt's interesting choice of art and made jokes about him and his beloved painting. However, people appreciated the art's beauty and complimented Paint Your Life for creating it.

Although Walsh claimed that his wife, Alissa Walsh, loved it, some users were skeptical and wanted to know what she really thought about it. They stated that the painting was not going in the dining room and would remain in his office.

Reddit was not so kind to Matt and his painting. Under a re-post of Matt Walsh's tweet in the r/TheMajorityReport subreddit, redditors were not so impressed with his painting. They pointed out that it was not very nice of Matt to refuse a family painting to get an alien painting.

The interest in the existence of alien life has ramped up

In July, Air Force veteran and ex-National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency member David Grusch testified before Congress, claiming to know the locations where the government was keeping evidence of UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena).

He allegedly drew this conclusion based on 40 witness interviews for over four years. However, he also said that he was limited in what he could reveal and that some of these locations were provided to the congressional intelligence panels.

However, the Department of Defense was completely in denial about the possession of alien craft or pilots. In a statement to NBC, DoD spokesperson Susan Gough stated that the All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO) had not discovered any verifiable information to substantiate the claims of possession or re-engineering of such evidence.

The debate about aliens did not die down there. Recently, news emerged of residents of a local Peruvian village being attacked by allegedly seven-foot-tall flying aliens that eat faces. Villagers described them as silver-colored and having giant heads. The beings were also unaffected by the tribe's weapons.

However, Peruvian authorities claimed that this was likely the work of the gold mafia. Prosecutors claimed that the Gold Mafias, who even allegedly have jetpacks and other advanced technology, were trying to instill fear among the locals to shun them away from illegal cartel gold pits.