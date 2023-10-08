Did Tara Grant have children? Family history explored as Dateline episode reveals chilling details

In a Dateline NBC episode, the unsettling story of Tara Grant's tragic murder came to be known globally. Tara, a bright lady, met with a scary end in 2007 when her lifeless body was found in her Texas home.

While the particulars of her murder are bone-chilling, it's critical to address a concerning question that often comes up: Did Tara Grant have children? The answer is yes. After Tara's murder and Stephen's imprisonment, their two children — Lindsey and Ian — lived with Tara's sister, Alicia Standerfer in Ohio.

The Dateline episode delved into the terrifying details that surrounded Tara's murder and her rough relationship with her husband, Stephen. It revealed Stephen's obsessive behavior, including checking Tara's phone and email, as well as stalking her around.

Furthermore, it exposed the physical abuse she tolerated. What made this Dateline episode quite disturbing was the revelation of Stephen's history of violence, replete with earlier arrests for domestic abuse.

Despite his refusal to admit that he was involved in Tara's murder, he was convicted by a jury and sentenced to life in prison.

As seen on Dateline, Tara Grant's family history and marriage

Tara Lynn Grant with her husband Stephen Grant (Image via Twitter/busi_gerstner)

Tara Grant was born in Arlington, Texas, on December 20, 1982. She was the youngest in her family, and her parents, Mike and Kim, had separated when she was a kid.

Tara, along with her mom and older brother, Michael, stayed close even though her parents were apart. They gave her lots of love and encouragement, teaching her to follow her dreams and be true to herself.

Tara had a lively and friendly personality, did well in school, and enjoyed being part of activities like cheerleading and choir. After finishing high school, she went to the University of Texas at Arlington to study business.

She worked hard and graduated with honors in 2005. After this, Tara began to work in accounting and quickly moved up the ranks, becoming a senior accountant.

Tara and Stephen holding their child (Image via WDIV-TV)

In 2006, Tara's life changed when she met Stephen Grant, introduced by their mutual friends. Steven was older than her and successful in business.

They fell in love fast, leading to their marriage in 2007. At first, everything seemed great in their marriage - both were quite accomplished and appeared to have it all.

But behind closed doors, Stephen had become controlling and abusive, especially when it came to Tara Grant's accomplishments. Friends and family worried about Tara, but she believed in her beloved husband's potential to change for the better.

Final thoughts

Tara Grant in an undated photo (Image via The Associated Press)

The Dateline episode pays a much-needed, heartfelt tribute to Tara Grant, whose life was sadly cut short by domestic violence. It serves as a reminder of the bright future that Tara could have had ahead of her. Her story is a strong example of the devastating impact of abuse on people and their families. Through this episode, we can see the contrast between Tara's vibrant life and the horrid reality of her sudden death.

If you or someone you know is going through domestic violence, call a domestic violence hotline for help, or talk to someone you trust. Remember, you don't have to face it alone, and there are people who care about your safety and well-being.