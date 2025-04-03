Did Val Kilmer sing in The Doors? Iconic Jim Morrison role revisited in wake of star's passing at 65

Top Gun star Val Kilmer, 65, passed away from pneumonia on April 1, 2025, surrounded by friends and family, his daughter, Mercedes Kilmer, said in an email to The Associated Press.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he was set to participate in the Beverly Hills Film Festival on the same day he passed away. While speaking to the outlet, the event’s founder and president, Nino Simone, expressed his grief by saying:

“It was a shock to find this out. We had just confirmed Val to attend the West Coast premiere of American Bad**s: A Michael Madsen Retrospective this past weekend.”

Ghost Rider star Nicolas Cage also paid tribute to Val Kilmer in a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, describing Kilmer as a “genius actor." He recalled their past collaboration, expressing his deep respect for Val’s “commitment and sense of humor."

Val’s career began in the ‘80s with his first Hollywood role in the 1984 film Top Secret! and Real Genius (1985). He later received acclaim for his roles in shows like Billy the Kid and Entourage. The actor was renowned for portraying significant roles in films such as Batman Forever, The Saint, and Alexander.

Val gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of singer-songwriter Jim Morrison in The Doors. According to IMDb, Kilmer provided his vocals for the character in the musical film directed by Oliver Stone, which centered on the successful journey of the rock band, The Doors.

Val Kilmer in The Doors: Character and other details explained

The Los Angeles, California native became a well-known face due to his performance in The Doors. A report by Far Out magazine in December 2021 stated that director Oliver Stone aimed to cast Kilmer as Jim Morrison because he was impressed with the actor’s performances in Willow and Top Gun.

According to the Washington Post, Val Kilmer recorded an eight-minute video in which he sang like Morrison. He learned several songs by the band and performed 15 of them in the movie by singing over the band's master tapes while filming.

In an interview on the Late Show With David Letterman in 1992, Kilmer revealed how he perfected his portrayal of Jim Morrison, saying:

“Getting into the music was a lot of fun, and I wasn't familiar with a lot of it that wasn't on the radio. So that's what I did in preparation, mainly just learn all of the songs.”

Shortly after Val Kilmer’s death, actress Jennifer Tilly, who had an uncredited role in The Doors, shared a tribute post on X featuring a lengthy statement. In it, she recalled going for an audition when she first met Kilmer. Tilly wrote that she, along with many others, was waiting for their turn outside the casting office—

“All of a sudden, a sixties convertible came screeching up, blaring Doors Music at top volume. And a guy jumped out and strode inside: He had wild hair and he was barefoot, shirtless, and wearing nothing but a pair of tight leather pants.”

In addition to Mercedes, Val Kilmer’s survivors include his son Jack. Both Mercedes and Jack were born from Val's previous marriage to Joanne Whalley.

