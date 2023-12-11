“Diddy’s empire is falling”: Internet reacts as 18 brands severs ties with the rapper’s e-commerce platform Empower Global amid abuse allegations

Diddy, rapper and Revolt TV founder and former management Diddy, was accused of assault, forced drugging, and lifetime harm, among other charges, by three separate women, including R&B Singer Cassie, Joi Dickerson-Neal, and an unnamed woman.

The first case, by Cassie, was quickly resolved out of court. However, the rapper stepped down from Revolt TV after the other allegations were brought out against him. Now the rapper is facing a fourth case of assault and gang rape from another unidentified woman.

The latest allegations have resulted in further loss of the rapper in his ventures. According to an exclusive report by Rolling Stone magazine, 18 companies have severed ties with the rapper and his platform, Empower Global, over the allegations.

The loss of 18 companies for the rapper has since then gone viral, with netizens posting their reactions to social media, as exemplified by the tweet below:

Netizens react to Diddy's Empower Global losing corporate ties

Netizens were quick to react to the fact that due to the allegations against Diddy, companies were severing ties with his platform Empower Global, taking to social media, particularly Twitter, to express their feelings on the matter.

Some netizens compared the exodus of companies from Diddy and his platform to R Kelly and the loss of support for him after his convictions on two federal cases that reached verdict earlier this year.

Others voiced their support for the measures against the rapper, with some proclaiming that the rapper should be put in Guantanamo, referring to the black site operated by the US in Cuba.

More on the cases against Diddy

The rapper has been accused of multiple cases of assault and forced drugging, among other crimes. Out of four cases, the latest issue is suspected to be the most serious, with charges of s*x trafficking and lifetime injuries, as the unnamed defendant's lawyer, Douglas H. Wigdor, stated in a general press statement:

"Combs and Pierre preyed on a vulnerable high school teenager as part of a sex trafficking scheme that involved plying her with drugs and alcohol and transporting her by private jet to New York City, where she was gang raped by the three individual defendants at Mr. Combs’ studio. The depravity of these abhorrent acts has, not surprisingly, scarred our client for life."

With the four separate cases, the rapper can also be charged brought under a multi-suit federal law case, as under the proviso of Kellett v Superior Court (1966) 63 Cal.2d 822 precedent, which states:

"the prosecution is or should be aware of more than one offense in which the same act or course of conduct plays a significant part, all such offenses must be prosecuted in a single proceeding."

Diddy is best known for his debut studio album, No Way Out, which was replaced on July 22, 1997. The multi-platinum certified album peaked as a chart topper on the Billboard 200, Canadian and Australian album chart.