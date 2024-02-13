Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour 2024: New dates, presale code, tickets, venues, & all you need to know

Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from June 7, 2024, to September 21, 2024, in venues across mainland United States. The tour is in support of the singer's latest album of the same name, which was released on February 24, 2023, and is a continuation of the singer's 2023 tour of the same name as well.

Dierks Bentley's new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Nashville, Moline, Gilford, Syracuse and Camden, among others, was announced via a post on his official Instagram page on February 12, 2024.

Artist presale for the tour will be available from February 13, 2024, 10 am CST. It can be accessed by joining the official fan club of Dierks Bentley, The Congress, from his official website. Memberships cost $9.99 per year per person, exclusive of service and processing fees.

A Citibank cardholder presale will be available from February 14, 2024, at 10 am CST and can be accessed with the code 412800. The code only works with the requisite Citibank card. VIP package presales will be available on the same day directly from the ticket vendor or from the singer's website.

A Live Nation presale will be available from February 15, 2024, 10 am CST. The code for accessing said presale is ENERGY for website users and COVERT for Live Nation mobile app users. On the same day, venue and Ticketmaster presales will also be available.

General tickets for the tour will be available from February 16, 2024, 10 am CST. Ticket prices have not been announced as of the writing of this article. Tickets can be purchased from the above mentioned official website or via Ticketmaster or Live Nation.

Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour 2024 dates and venues

Dierks Bentley released his tenth studio album, Gravel & Gold, on February 24, 2023. The album peaked at number 14 on the Billboard Country album charts and at number 73 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

After the release of the album, Dierks Bentley embarked on a US tour to support said album in mid 2023, playing across the mainland country in the months of June, July, and August.

Now, Bentley is back with a second edition of his US tour to support his album. The full list of dates and venues for the Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour 2024 is given below:

June 7, 2024 – Fort Worth, Texas at Dickies Arena

June 8, 2024 – Rogers, Arkansas at Walmart AMP

June 13, 2024 – Toledo, Ohio at The Huntington Center

June 14, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

June 15, 2024 – Cincinnati, Ohio at Riverbend Music Center

June 27, 2024 – Lafayette, Louisiana at CAJUNDOME

June 28, 2024 – Orange Beach, Alabama at The Wharf Amphitheater

July 18, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 19, 2024 – Scranton, Pennsylvania at The Pavilion at Montage Mountain

July 20, 2024 – Buffalo, New York at Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 4, 2024 – Bonner, Montana at KettleHouse Amphitheater

August 8, 2024 – Columbia, Maryland at Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 9, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

August 10, 2024 – Uncasville, Connecticut at Mohegan Sun Arena

August 15, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 16, 2024 – Syracuse, New York at Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 17, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 22, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

August 23, 2024 – Kansas City, Missouri at T-Mobile Center

August 24, 2024 – Omaha, Nebraska at CHI Health Center

August 29, 2024 – Albuquerque, New Mexico at Isleta Amphitheater

August 30, 2024 – Colorado Springs, Colorado at Sunset Amphitheater

August 31, 2024 – Morrison, Colorado at Red Rocks Amphitheatre

September 6, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

September 7, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena

September 12, 2024 – Wilmington, North Carolina at Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park

September 13, 2024 – Charleston, South Carolina at Credit One Stadium

September 14, 2024 – Simpsonville, South Carolina at CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 19, 2024 – Grand Rapids, Michigan at Van Andel Arena

September 20, 2024 – Moline, Illinois at Vibrant Arena

September 21, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Dierks Bentley will be supported by a number of artists on this tour, including but not limited to, Kaitlin Butts, Zach Top, Chase Rice, Lee Brice and Randy Rogers Band, as well as Mae Estes and Ella Langley, among others.

An Avengers: Endgame star is in a new science fiction project. More details HERE