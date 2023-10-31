Flatland Cavalry Wandering Star 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Flatland Cavalry has announced a new tour, titled Wandering Star 2024, which is scheduled to be held from January 25, 2024, to July 20, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in celebration of the band's new album of the same name.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Zach Topp, Colby Acuff, Kaitlin Butts, and The Castellows, via a post on their official Instagram page on October 30, 2023:

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by joining the official fan club of the band, Humble Folks. General tickets will be available on November 3, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Once made public, tickets can be purchased at the official website of Flatland Cavalry.

Flatland Cavalry 2024 tour dates

Flatland Cavalry released their latest studio album, Wandering Star, on October 26, 2023. The band elaborated on the album's concept in their release announcement, stating:

"We’ve been wandering around the country chasing the proverbial dream for almost ten years now; never knowing what lies beyond the event horizon of the unseen, always trusting the light inside to guide and illuminate the pathway; aiming for the moon in hopes of landing amongst the stars."

The current list of dates and venues for the Flatland Cavalry Wandering Star 2024 tour is given below:

January 25, 2024 – Royal Oak, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theater

January 26, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater

January 27, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Joe’s Live

February 1, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Rave or The Eagles’ Club

February 2, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Fillmore

February 3, 2024 – Waukee, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall

February 7, 2024 – Athens, Georgia at Georgia Theater

February 8, 2024 – Athens, Georgia at Georgia Theater

February 9, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Tennessee Theater

February 10, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

February 15, 2024 – New York, New York at Irving Plaza

February 16, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens’ House of Blues(Boston)

February 17, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore

February 22, 2024 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Texas Club

February 23, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Iron City

February 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theater

March 3, 2024 – Madison Wisconsin at The Sylvee

March 8, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Hawthorn

March 15, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Coyote Joe’s

March 16, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina at Blind Horse Saloon

March 23, 2024 – Midland, Texas at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center

April 1, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Dolphin Mall

April 5, 2024 – Fort Myers, Florida at The Ranch Concert Hall and Saloon

April 7, 2024 – St Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live

April 18, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at The Senate

April 19, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

April 27, 2024– Fayetteville, Arkansas at JJ”s Live

May 4, 2024 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall

June 20, 2024 –Grand Country, Colorado at Country Jam

July 20, 2024 – Cullman, Alabama at Rock The South

Flatland Cavalry is best known for their debut studio album, Humble Folks, which was released on April 1, 2016. The album peaked at number 38 on the Billboard Country Album Chart.