Flatland Cavalry Wandering Star 2024 tour: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know 

Flatland Cavalry has announced a new tour, titled Wandering Star 2024, which is scheduled to be held from January 25, 2024, to July 20, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in celebration of the band's new album of the same name.
The band announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Zach Topp, Colby Acuff, Kaitlin Butts, and The Castellows, via a post on their official Instagram page on October 30, 2023:
The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed by joining the official fan club of the band, Humble Folks. General tickets will be available on November 3, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Once made public, tickets can be purchased at the official website of Flatland Cavalry.
Flatland Cavalry 2024 tour dates
Flatland Cavalry released their latest studio album, Wandering Star, on October 26, 2023. The band elaborated on the album's concept in their release announcement, stating:
"We’ve been wandering around the country chasing the proverbial dream for almost ten years now; never knowing what lies beyond the event horizon of the unseen, always trusting the light inside to guide and illuminate the pathway; aiming for the moon in hopes of landing amongst the stars."
The current list of dates and venues for the Flatland Cavalry Wandering Star 2024 tour is given below:
- January 25, 2024 – Royal Oak, Michigan at Royal Oak Music Theater
- January 26, 2024 – Cleveland, Ohio at Agora Theater
- January 27, 2024 – Rosemont, Illinois at Joe’s Live
- February 1, 2024 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin at The Rave or The Eagles’ Club
- February 2, 2024 – Minneapolis, Minnesota at Fillmore
- February 3, 2024 – Waukee, Iowa at Vibrant Music Hall
- February 7, 2024 – Athens, Georgia at Georgia Theater
- February 8, 2024 – Athens, Georgia at Georgia Theater
- February 9, 2024 – Knoxville, Tennessee at Tennessee Theater
- February 10, 2024 – Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium
- February 15, 2024 – New York, New York at Irving Plaza
- February 16, 2024 – Boston, Massachusetts at Citizens’ House of Blues(Boston)
- February 17, 2024 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Fillmore
- February 22, 2024 – Baton Rouge, Louisiana at Texas Club
- February 23, 2024 – Birmingham, Alabama at Iron City
- February 24, 2024 – Atlanta, Georgia at Buckhead Theater
- March 3, 2024 – Madison Wisconsin at The Sylvee
- March 8, 2024 – St. Louis, Missouri at The Hawthorn
- March 15, 2024 – Charlotte, North Carolina at Coyote Joe’s
- March 16, 2024 – Greenville, South Carolina at Blind Horse Saloon
- March 23, 2024 – Midland, Texas at Wagner Noel Performing Arts Center
- April 1, 2024 – Miami, Florida at Dolphin Mall
- April 5, 2024 – Fort Myers, Florida at The Ranch Concert Hall and Saloon
- April 7, 2024 – St Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live
- April 18, 2024 – Columbia, South Carolina at The Senate
- April 19, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz
- April 27, 2024– Fayetteville, Arkansas at JJ”s Live
- May 4, 2024 – Houston, Texas at White Oak Music Hall
- June 20, 2024 –Grand Country, Colorado at Country Jam
- July 20, 2024 – Cullman, Alabama at Rock The South
Flatland Cavalry is best known for their debut studio album, Humble Folks, which was released on April 1, 2016. The album peaked at number 38 on the Billboard Country Album Chart.