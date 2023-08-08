Carly Pearce The Country Music Made Me Do It Tour 2023: Tickets, dates, venues & more

Carly Pearce has announced a new tour, titled The Country Music Made Me Do It, which is scheduled to take place from October 5, 2023, to November 18, 2023, in venues across the mainland USA. The tour is in support of the singer's yet-to-be-named upcoming fourth studio album.

The singer announced the new tour, which will feature supporting performances by Adam Doleac and Hannah Elis, as well as a presentation by Conundrum Wines, via a post on her official Instagram page:

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing. Interested patrons must register as members of the singer's official fan club to receive presale codes ( https://fanclub.carlypearce.com/join/).

General tickets for the tour will be available from August 11, 2023. Ticket prices have not been announced. Tickets can be purchased at the singer's official website (https://carlypearce.com/tour).

Adam Doleac, Hannah Ellis to join Carly Pearce on tour

Carly Pearce released the first single of her unnamed upcoming album, We Don't Fight Anymore, on June 16, 2023. The single, a collaboration with Chris Stapleton, has been generally successful so far. Now to further build momentum for her future album, the singer is embarking on a US tour later this year.

Joining the singer on tour will be country singers Adam Doleac and Hannah Ellis.

The full list of dates and venues for the Carly Pearce tour is given below:

October 5, 2023 – New York City, New York at The Town Hall

October 6, 2023 – Boston, Massachusetts at House of Blues

October 7, 2023 – Silver Spring, Maryland at The Filmore

October 12, 2023 – Madison, Wisconsin at The Sylvee

October 13, 2023 – St. Louis, Missouri at Stifel Theatre

October 14, 2023 – Norman, Oklahoma at Riverwind Casino

October 20, 2023 – Myrtle Beach, South Carolina at House of Blues

October 21, 2023 – Augusta, Georgia at Miller Theater

October 27, 2023 – Los Angeles, California at The Wiltern

November 1, 2023 – Paso Robles, California at Vina Robles Amphitheatre

November 2, 2023 – Santa Rosa, California at Luther Burbank Center

November 18, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

Tracing Carly Pearce and her music career

Carly Pearce was born on April 24, 1990, and had musical talents from an early age, starting to perform for the local church choir when she was 11. The singer started pursuing her music career when she was 19 after settling down in Nashville, Tennessee.

The singer released her debut studio album, Every Little Thing, on October 13, 2017. The album was her chart breakthrough, peaking at number 32 on the Billboard 200 album chart and selling more than 39,000 copies after its initial release. The album remains her most successful project till date.

Carly Pearce released her debut live album, 29: Written in Stone (Live from Music City), on March 24, 2023. The album was well received by critics and peaked at number 46 on the US Country album charts.