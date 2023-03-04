Dierks Bentley, the American country singer, announced a new US tour in support of his new album, Gravel & Gold. From June 1 to August 26, 2023, the tour is scheduled to take place.
The singer announced the tour on March 3, 2023, via a post on his official Instagram page, stating:
"It’s happening! The #GravelAndGold tour is bringing country music to you this summer! And I stacked the lineup with some of my favorite artists."
The fan club presale will be available on March 7, 2023, at 10 am local time, upon registration on the singer's website, www.dierks.com. Citibank Cardholder Presale will be available through Citi Entertainment on March 8, 2023, at 10 am local time.
General tickets are available starting March 10, 2023, at 10 am local time from www.ticketmaster.com and are priced at $349 plus processing fees.
Jordan Davis to support Dierks Bentley at the tour
Jordan Davis, the singer-songwriter from Louisiana best known for his single Buy Dirt, featuring singer-songwriter Luke Bryan, which won the Song of the Year award at the 2022 CMA Awards, is set to support Dierks Bentley.
The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:
- June 1, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage
- June 2, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre
- June 3, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center
- June 4, 2023 – Madison, Illinois, at NASCAR Cup Series Race
- June 16, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- June 17, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion
- June 22, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
- June 24, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake
- July 8, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- July 9, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center
- July 13, 2023 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place
- July 14, 2023 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
- July 15, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
- July 21, 2023 – Camdenton, Missouri, at Ozarks Amphitheater
- July 27, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center
- July 28, 2023 – Bethel, New York, at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts
- July 29, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live
- August 3, 2023 – Corning, California, at Rolling Hills Casino
- August 4, 2023 – Lake Tahoe, Nevada, at Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena
- August 10, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
- August 11, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre
- August 12, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater
- August 17, 2023 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre
- August 18, 2023 – San Diego, California, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- August 19, 2023 – Palm Springs, California, at Acrisure Arena
- August 24, 2023 – Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- August 25, 2023 – Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater
- August 26, 2023 – Auburn, Washington State, at White River Amphitheatre
Tracing Dierks Bentley's music career
Frederick Dierks Bentley was born on November 20, 1975, in Pheonix, Arizona, and was introduced to country music while working at the Nashville Network (now Paramount Network) as a researcher of old country music footage.
Bentley released his eponymously titled debut studio album, Dierks Bentley, in 2003, which peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, and gave him his first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper with the single, What Was I Thinkin.'
Dierks Bentley achieved critical acclaim with his third studio album, Long Trip Alone, which peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release in 2006 and received several award nominations at the 2008 Grammy Awards.