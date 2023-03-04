Dierks Bentley, the American country singer, announced a new US tour in support of his new album, Gravel & Gold. From June 1 to August 26, 2023, the tour is scheduled to take place.

The singer announced the tour on March 3, 2023, via a post on his official Instagram page, stating:

"It’s happening! The #GravelAndGold tour is bringing country music to you this summer! And I stacked the lineup with some of my favorite artists."

The fan club presale will be available on March 7, 2023, at 10 am local time, upon registration on the singer's website, www.dierks.com. Citibank Cardholder Presale will be available through Citi Entertainment on March 8, 2023, at 10 am local time.

General tickets are available starting March 10, 2023, at 10 am local time from www.ticketmaster.com and are priced at $349 plus processing fees.

Jordan Davis to support Dierks Bentley at the tour

Jordan Davis, the singer-songwriter from Louisiana best known for his single Buy Dirt, featuring singer-songwriter Luke Bryan, which won the Song of the Year award at the 2022 CMA Awards, is set to support Dierks Bentley.

The full list of dates and venues for the tour is given below:

June 1, 2023 – Toronto, Ontario, at Budweiser Stage

June 2, 2023 – Detroit, Michigan, at Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 3, 2023 – Cleveland, Ohio, at Blossom Music Center

June 4, 2023 – Madison, Illinois, at NASCAR Cup Series Race

June 16, 2023 – Raleigh, North Carolina, at Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

June 17, 2023 – Charlotte, North Carolina, at PNC Music Pavilion

June 22, 2023 – Gilford, New Hampshire, at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

June 24, 2023 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, at The Pavilion at Star Lake

July 8, 2023 – Chicago, Illinois, at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 9, 2023 – Indianapolis, Indiana, at Ruoff Music Center

July 13, 2023 – Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place

July 14, 2023 – Tampa, Florida, at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 15, 2023 – West Palm Beach, Florida, at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

July 21, 2023 – Camdenton, Missouri, at Ozarks Amphitheater

July 27, 2023 – Holmdel, New Jersey, at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 28, 2023 – Bethel, New York, at Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

July 29, 2023 – Bristow, Virginia, at Jiffy Lube Live

August 3, 2023 – Corning, California, at Rolling Hills Casino

August 4, 2023 – Lake Tahoe, Nevada, at Harveys Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena

August 10, 2023 – Boise, Idaho, at Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

August 11, 2023 – Salt Lake City, Utah, at USANA Amphitheatre

August 12, 2023 – Albuquerque, New Mexico, at Isleta Amphitheater

August 17, 2023 – Mountain View, California, at Shoreline Amphitheatre

August 18, 2023 – San Diego, California, at North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 19, 2023 – Palm Springs, California, at Acrisure Arena

August 24, 2023 – Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 25, 2023 – Bend, Oregon, at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 26, 2023 – Auburn, Washington State, at White River Amphitheatre

Tracing Dierks Bentley's music career

Frederick Dierks Bentley was born on November 20, 1975, in Pheonix, Arizona, and was introduced to country music while working at the Nashville Network (now Paramount Network) as a researcher of old country music footage.

Bentley released his eponymously titled debut studio album, Dierks Bentley, in 2003, which peaked at number 4 on the Billboard 200 chart, and gave him his first Billboard Hot 100 chart-topper with the single, What Was I Thinkin.'

Dierks Bentley achieved critical acclaim with his third studio album, Long Trip Alone, which peaked at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart upon release in 2006 and received several award nominations at the 2008 Grammy Awards.

Poll : 0 votes