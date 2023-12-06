Disney CEO finally admits defeat after The Marvels allegedly loses half a billion

Disney CEO Bob Iger has recently admitted to Variety that The Marvels didn't do so well at the box office. It was kind of surprising, but at least he was being honest and telling fans what went wrong.

Disney CEO Iger's rare admission gives people a good idea of the challenges Disney and Marvel Studios are dealing with, sparking talks about possibly changing up their production strategies. Iger is all about being transparent, even beyond The Marvels.

He's all about tackling the challenges, both inside and outside the company, and he emphasizes the importance of focusing on quality rather than quantity. People have seen that the Disney CEO is committed to learning from mistakes and being adaptable in the entertainment industry.

Disney CEO owns up to huge loss: YouTube video explains

Disney CEO Bob Iger recently spoke out about the major disappointment of The Marvels and a YouTube video by Jesse Grant elaborates on it. The movie only made a measly $190 million worldwide, making it the biggest flop in MCU, Disney, and Hollywood history.

Grant's video goes into a financial mess, predicting a huge loss of over $600 million when one thinks about the budget, marketing expenses, and cinema costs. Iger admitting to not keeping an eye on The Marvels during production and Disney supposedly not caring about the audience anymore are making people worried about where the company is headed.

The video shows how Disney's new hires seem to not care about the original material, and how the studio is changing the way they tell stories in their movies.

Did the CEO of Disney just step down?

There has been a lot of talk about Disney CEO, Bob Iger, possibly leaving. However, recent official statements have made it clear that Iger plans to step down in 2026. It's pretty surprising considering he came back to lead Walt Disney in November 2022, just months after retiring the first time.

Iger said he wants to wrap up his current contract before stepping down. Along with this news, details about Iger's plans to revamp and make Disney more efficient were also shared.

The Disney CEO made it clear that ABC, Disney's main property, is not being sold. With the upcoming change in leadership, people are wondering what the future holds for Disney and what legacy Iger will leave.

Who is the CEO of Disney?

(L) Robert A. Iger is the CEO of (R) The Walt Disney Company (Image via Disney)

As of now, the CEO of The Walt Disney Company is Robert A. Iger. He's had a pretty impressive career in the media biz and took on the role of CEO and Chairman back in 2005. Since then, he's been the driving force behind some major moves, like bringing Pixar, Marvel Entertainment, and Lucasfilm into the Disney family.

After quitting as Disney CEO in 2020, Iger came back to lead again in November 2022. Fans can see how much he cares about Disney's success by looking at his roles as Executive Chairman and Chairman of the Board until 2021.

It's pretty wild that Iger is expected to stay on as CEO until 2026, showing just how much of a lasting impact he's had on the entertainment giant. Born on February 10, 1951, in the US, Robert A. Iger is still a major player in shaping the future of The Walt Disney Company.

Disney CEO Bob Iger's honest confession about The Marvels' box office struggles shows that things might change for the entertainment giant. As the industry keeps changing, Disney will face some challenges to prove its strength.