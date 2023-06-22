Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Making of Season 3 - Release date, trailer, and more details

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Making of Season 3 is all set to be released on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. The third special in the series will continue the pattern of featuring interviews with The Mandalorian cast and crew, conversations moderated by show creator Jon Favreau, and behind-the-scenes footage.

Though there is sparse information available, one can expect Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Making of Season 3 to provide never-before-seen access to the innovations and storytelling decisions made for the third season of The Mandalorian.

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Making of Season 3's teaser gives viewers a peek into the extensive work that went behind creating Mandalore

A snippet from Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Making of Season 3 was released on Star Wars' official YouTube channel on June 21. It begins with a voiceover by Jon Favreau who talks about the creative decision to involve Oscar and Emmy-winning visual effects supervisor and producer Phil Tippett.

Phil Tippett was one of George Lucas' early collaborators. He was brought on board by Jon Favreau for Season 3 to conceive the aesthetic of Mandalore, the Mandalorians' home. Here's what Jon Favreau had to say about the move to collaborate with Phil Tippett in the snippet from Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Making of Season 3:

"We thought that Phil would be great to collaborate with on what Mandalore would look like, to create something that was both tech and nightmarish because we wanted the mines of Mandalore to look different from anything else we've seen on the show. "

"And of course, Phil Tippett's aesthetic was something we thought we would really benefit from. We actually used his models to do photogrammetry and help build it into the volume and into the CGI," he added.

Jon Favreau on the future of The Mandalorian series

Jon Favreau, when promoting Season 3 of The Mandalorian in an interview with French news station BFMTV, revealed that the fourth season had already been written and that he had worked on it during the postproduction stage of Season 3.

Star Wars @starwars "We get along like we're playing with our old Kenner toys.” Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni talk about naming Grogu, honoring George Lucas, and their continued work on #TheMandalorian Season 3. strw.rs/60123fVwg "We get along like we're playing with our old Kenner toys.” Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni talk about naming Grogu, honoring George Lucas, and their continued work on #TheMandalorian Season 3. strw.rs/60123fVwg https://t.co/gA73uOEYHS

Favreau further disclosed that he had mapped the trajectory of the series with Dave Filoni.

"Season 4, yeah, I've written it already. We have to know where we're going to tell a fully formed story. We had mapped it out, Dave and I, and then slowly you start to write each episode," he said.

Jon Favreau added that he was mindful of other Star Wars spin-off series while writing The Mandalorian Season 4:

"Filoni is doing Ahsoka, which I'm producing with him, but he's the writer-showrunner on that. And so to understand what's happening on other shows, or even Skeleton Crew, they all take place in the same Star Wars time period. So there's a lot more things that we have to to keep in mind, and stuff that we've built up to from previous seasons of The Mandalorian as well."

Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian - The Making of Season 3 will be available for streaming exclusively on Disney+ from June 28, 2023.

