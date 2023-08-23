Makeva Jenkins was a Florida businesswoman and a pregnant mother-of-two when she was shot to death in her sleep by a masked gunman inside the family's Palm Beach home in June 2017. Makeva was shot in the head and died in the hospital later. The incident, which seemed like a home invasion, occurred in the presence of multiple witnesses, including her husband, Euri Jenkins, and his friend Dametri Dale.

An investigation into the murder and surveillance footage implicated Demetri and Joevan Joseph. The former later admitted that Euri had hired Joevan as a hitman to commit the crime. Makeva's $500,000 life insurance was considered to be the murder motive.

Demetri and Joevan pleaded guilty to separate charges stemming from the murder-for-hire. Meanwhile, Euri was convicted of first-degree murder as the mastermind in May 2022 and was sentenced to life in prison.

Makeva Jenkins was shot by a masked gunman with several witnesses, including her husband and brother, still in the house

Makeva Jenkins was shot as she slept in her upstairs bedroom after midnight on June 29, 2017, at her family's Lantana home. Her husband, Euri Jenkins, brother Quay Greer, and their friend Dametri Dale had been hanging out in the garage when a masked gunman broke into the house and started asking for money.

The gunman let Dametri and the children go downstairs and forced Quay and Euri to lie facedown on the ground. The gunman then walked into the dark bedroom and shot Makeva once in the head before fleeing the crime scene in Dametri's white Dodge Charger. Her brother then made a frantic 911 requesting emergency assistance. She was rushed to the hospital, where she died of the gunshot wound.

Detectives suspected the incident to be a targeted murder given that nothing of value was taken from the house, and the killer fled after firing only one round at the pregnant woman. A few days later, the white Charger was located about a quarter of a mile from the Jenkins family's house. Inside the vehicle, they found a Miami Sub receipt from June 29.

The restaurant's surveillance footage had captured Dametri with a man later identified as Joevan Joseph, following which all suspicion fell on them. In fact, other CCTV footage showed Joevan's car following Dametri's Charger as the latter headed towards Jenkins' house that night.

Detectives also learned that Euri had a child with another woman. This had once caused a rift between him and Makeva. But Euri owed his former mistress about $20,000 in child support payments and had even asked her for s*x a day after his wife was shot to death. The 33-year-old victim had a $500,000 life insurance policy at the time of her death, which was considered a possible murder motive.

Euri Jenkins, Dametri Dale, and Joevan Joseph face separate charges in Makeva Jenkins' murder

Eventually, Dametri Dale, 23, confessed to his role in the crime, claiming that Euri Jenkins had hired Joevan Joseph for $20,000 to have Makeva murdered. He claimed that Euri wanted to cash in on his wife's life insurance money. Dametri cooperated with detectives and helped record a shocking confession in which Euri implicated himself.

In May 2022, Euri was found guilty of first-degree murder during a trial when the jury heard testimony from Dametri, who helped conspire in the Makeva Jenkins' murder-for-hire, and Joevan, the hired hitman. The husband was sentenced to life in prison.

Dametri pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was given 15 years of probation. Meanwhile, Joevan, who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, was sentenced to 15 years in prison followed by 10 years of probation.

