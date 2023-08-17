Does Murder Sleep? on ID: How did Wendy DiRodio die?

Explore Wendy DiRodio's murder through ID's new show, Does Murder Sleep? premiered on August 2, 2023. The third episode is set to premiere on August 16, 2023. Wendy DiRodio was a 61-year-old woman found dead in California back in 2009. The case remained unsolved for years before the culprit was found by the police.

The upcoming episode of Does Murder Sleep? is titled Kill Her in the Night and it will uncover the details behind the mysterious murder of Wendy DiRodio, who was stabbed to death while sleeping on her bed. The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"In June 2009, 61-year-old Wendy DiRodio's elderly mother discovers Wendy's body in the bedroom of their shared Ventura County, California home. Another murder weeks earlier leads law enforcement investigators to wonder if a serial killer is on the loose "

DiRodio was found murdered in 2009 and it was only in 2012 that the police finally uncovered the mystery of who murdered her.

In a shocking turn of events, it was found that DiRodio's own niece, Gina Drake had committed the gruesome murder. The third episode of the ID show Does Murder Sleep? explores the chilling murder case.

Wendy DiRodio was an artist

Wendy DiRodio's life was just getting started at the age of 61. She was prepared to succeed in the one area of life where she had failed: love. She was an outstanding writer, therapist, and dancing instructor. There was even talk of marriage once she started seeing a charming younger man.

She was concluding escrow on a house outside of Santa Barbara, California, that was close to the ocean. People adored Wendy, and she was loved in return. Therefore, the community was astounded and perplexed when Wendy was brutally murdered in 2009.

DiRodio passed away two days after turning 61. Florence Silver discovered her daughter, who had suffered many knife wounds, dead In her locked, first-floor bedroom.

DiRodio, a family therapist and author, lived with her parents in the Ventura Keys neighborhood of Ventura on the 2800 block of Sailor Avenue in order to assist care for her father.

Wendy Di Rodio was found stabbed to death on June 3, 2009. It was only in 2012 that her murderer was found to be her niece Gina Drake. But what was the motive? The upcoming ID show Does Murder Sleep?, in its third episode, uncovers how envy might have been the motive behind this chilling murder.

At first, Drake was accused of murder. She said that she had brought the knife she had used and clean pajamas for changing into. The murder, which is punished in California by 25 years to life in prison, happened the night before Di Rodio was set to finalize escrow on the house she was buying.

While Drake was out on bail, her lawyer, Mark Pachowicz, who had previously worked for the district attorney's office, was able to postpone Drake's sentence for 8 years, 9 months, and 26 days.

Hannah Drake, the defendant's daughter, begged the sentencing court to impose the worst sentence possible and to finally lock up her mother.

To get complete details about Wendy DiRodio's murder case, catch episode 3 of Does Murder Sleep? season 1. It airs on ID on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 10 pm ET.