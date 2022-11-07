Don McLean Australia and New Zealand Tour: Tickets, where to buy, dates and more

American singer-songwriter Don McLean has announced a tour on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of his hit number American Pie. The tour billed as "Honoring The Day The Music Died," will kick off on April 1 next year in Brisbane, Australia, and will run through the entire month on the continent, concluding in Geelong at Costa Hall. McLean will be backed by former INXS guitarist Andrew Faris on select dates.

It will be followed by the New Zealand leg of Don McLean's tour, which will kick off on May 2 at the Nelson, Trafalgar Centre. It will cover five dates and venues, concluding on May 9 in Auckland in Town Hall. Tickets for all of Don McLean’s shows will be available starting November 11, 2022. Interested fans can register for updates via the artist’s website.

Don McLean’s "Honoring The Day The Music Died" 2023 tour dates

The following are the mentioned dates and concert venues for Don McLean's 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour:

Australia:

April 1 – Brisbane, Fortitude Music Hall

April 2 – Caloundra, Kings Theatre

April 3 – Toowoomba, Empire Theatre

April 5 -- Gold Coast, Twin Towns

April 7 -- 9 – Gold Coast, Twin Towns

April 12 – Coffs Harbour, C.EX*

April 14 – Tamworth, Town Hall

April 15 – Newcastle, The Station*

April 16 – Canberra, Llewellyn Theatre*

April 20 – Hurstville, Entertainment Centre*

April 21 – Chatswood, The Concourse*

April 22 – Rooty Hill, Sydney Coliseum

April 24 – Hobart, Wrest Point

April 26 – Launceston, Princess Theatre

April 28 – Wollongong, WIN Entertainment Centre

April 29 – Melbourne, Palais Theatre

April 30 – Geelong, Costa Hall*

* – Andrew Farris not appearing

New Zealand:

May 2 – Nelson, Trafalgar Centre

May 4 – Invercargill, Civic Theatre

May 5 – Christchurch, Town Hall

May 7 – Palmerston North, Regent Theatre

May 9 – Auckland, Town Hall

Don Mc Lean’s American Pie topped the music charts of seven countries just after its release

In 1971, Don McLean released American Pie as the title track for his second studio album. The song, which is eight minutes 42 seconds long, topped the charts in several countries, including Australia and New Zealand. It also received nine Platinum certifications and was preserved by the National Recording Registry in 2017. The song remained atop Billboard’s Hot 100 for nearly fifty years. It was recently replaced by Taylor Swift’s All Too Well, which is 10-minutes long.

Several musical artists, including Madonna, Garth Brooks, and Deontay Wilder, have covered the song. Canadian rapper Drake has also reportedly sampled Don McLean’s work.

In a 2020 interview, McLean revealed to the Guardian that the genius of the song was in its structure and not the lyrics. He described the song as a fusion of folk, rock and roll, and old-fashioned popular music.

Earlier this year, a documentary titled The Day The Music Died: The Story Of Don McLean's American Pie was released on July 19 on Paramount+ internationally.

The phrase "The Day Music Died" became popular as it was used in reference to the deaths of musical legends, including Buddy Holly, Ritchie Valens, and J.P. Richardson. Apart from American Pie, McLean’s successful work includes hit singles including Vincent, Dreidel, and Wonderful Baby. McLean was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2004. His most recent work features his 2020 album titled Still Playin’ Favourites.

