'Don't Forget I Love You' lead cast: Emilie Ullerup, Clayton James, and others star in Hallmark film

Hallmark's new romantic comedy, Don't Forget I Love You, is all set to take its audience on a quest for a charming young girl to find love. The two-hour original movie will come out on the Hallmark channel on January 22.

The story of Don't Forget I Love You revolves around Taylor Jones, whose life changes on her 30th birthday after she receives a map that leads her to a time capsule left behind by her late mother. It contains six envelopes for six weeks, with each letter having a task to help her overcome anxiety and open her to the idea of true love.

The official synopsis reads as follows:

"On her birthday, Taylor opens a time capsule left to her by her late mother that contains a list of challenges forcing her out of her comfort zone and open to the possibility of love."

'Don't Forget I Love You': Cast list

1) Emilie Ullerup as Taylor Jones

Danish-born Emilie Ullerup moved to Canada to pursue her dream of becoming an actor. She landed her first role in 2006 as Julia Brynn in the remake of the TV series Battlestar Galactica.

She then showed off her acting skills in Sanctuary and JPod. The 37-year-old was awarded Best Female Lead in a Dramatic Series for the latter at the 2008 Leo Awards.

Ullerup's most noticeable character was of Swedish pilot Astrid in Arctic Air, for which she was nominated multiple times at the Leo Awards and UBCP Awards. Her other remarkable projects include Supernatural, Signed, Sealed, Delivered, Chesapeake Shores, Nature of Love, Christmas Bells Are Ringing, True Memoirs of an International Assassin, and Life on the Line.

She is married to her long-time photographer boyfriend, Kyle Cassie, and they have a son.

2) Clayton James as Josh

Clayton James auditioned for his first commercial role at 21 after a family friend recommended meeting with a local talent agent. He landed his first gig in Fringe.

The 36-year-old actor was also seen in various shows and movies like Superman & Lois and Legends of Tomorrow, Arrow, The Terror, Power Rangers, Christmas on the Menu, Love and Where to Find It, and When Calls the Heart, among others.

Don't Forget I Love You also stars:

Daphne Hoskins (Chloe)

Katerina Neuhaus (Barista)

Teagan Vincze (Sara)

Robert Wisden (Richard Jones)

Devon Alexander (Kyle)

Grace Beedie (Martha)

Andy Hodgson (Client)

Directed by Christie Will, Don't Forget I Love You is written by Barbara Kymlicka. The movie is from Eros Productions, Inc, in association with Johnson Production Group and produced by Navid Soofi along with Timothy O. Johnson and Joseph Wilka as executive producer and co-executive producer, respectively.

Also Read Article Continues below

Don't Forget I Love You is slated to release on January 22 on the Hallmark channel.

Edited by Ravi Iyer