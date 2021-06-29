Doom at Your Service episode 15: Fans wonder if Joo-ik's "pity kiss" is really necessary, love triangle with Ji-na, Hyun-kyu dissed

Doom at Your Service episode 15 dived deeper into the relationship between Lee Hyun-kyu and Cha Joo-ik.

After the conflict between the two close friends over Na Ji-na, fans questioned if they would ever go back to how things were before the truth about Joo-ik's connection to Ji-na was outed. The answer is present in episode Doom at Your Service episode 15.

There is also the question of whether this love triangle was really needed in the show in the first place. Especially after the screentime that Na Ji-na, Lee Hyun-kyu, and Cha Jooo-ik got in this episode, there is still no clear reason why this relationship had to be a love triangle.

Does Lee Hyun-kyu forgive Cha Joo-ik in Doom at Your Service episode 15?

The one who was fooled by Cha Joo-ik from the very beginning was Lee Hyun-kyu. He stayed with Joo-ik and had confessed his feelings for Ji-na despite his insecurities. He trusted Joo-ik to think in his best interest in Doom at Your Service episode 15.

However, his confidence was betrayed. It was clear that Ji-na was shocked to find out Joo-ik's connection to Hyun-kyu, but that did not stop her from kissing Joo-ik after. It was also apparent that her feelings for Hyun-kyu had disappeared over time until her the situation in Doom at Your Service episode 15.

All that she had held within her over the years after being dumped unceremoniously by Hyun-kyu, she was able to let go. Hyun-kyu understands all of this and that feelings cannot be forced. He tries to not lose his friendship with Joo-ik in addition to his relationship with Ji-na in Doom at Your Service episode 15.

Does Doom at Your Service episode 15 really need this complicated storyline for second leads?

This is a question that has surfaced in audiences' minds after having watched Doom at Your Service episode 15. Fans are wondering if it wasn't enough to portray Hyun-kyu and Ji-na to point out that in relationships feelings change over time?

There is also the question of Joo-ik's "pity kiss". Many fans find it creepy that he would kiss a girl who is in tears, especially with the thought of driving her away from her boyfriend.

There are also quite a few fans who have observed that the impact would have been better had Doom at Your Service been a simple love story featuring Na Ji-na and Hyun-kyu.

