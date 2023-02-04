Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream: Flavor, ingredients, where to buy, and more

On February 1, 2023, Dr Pepper introduced Strawberries & Cream, a new permanent addition to the brand’s portfolio, set to hit retail shelves across the country this month.

The new beverage treat combines a strawberry flavor and a silky, creamy finish with the brand's 23 classic flavors.

Strawberries & Cream Regular will be sold for 12 oz. packs of 12, 20 oz. bottles. The Zero Sugar variant of the beverage will be sold for 12 oz. packs of 12. As per the brand, the latest flavor creation from the beverage brand is currently the only dark soda on the market that tastes like strawberries and cream.

John Alvarado, the Senior Vice President of Brand Marketing, said in a release:

"Our expert team of flavor scientists are constantly innovating to bring to life new varieties that will surprise and delight treat seekers and our existing dedicated fans. Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream is an exciting evolution for our brand's flavor portfolio as it joins our permanent lineup."

All the flavors you can expect in the new Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream beverage

As per the brand's official website, the beverage is a combination of 23 flavors. These are cola, cherry, licorice, amaretto (almond, vanilla, blackberry, apricot, blackberry, caramel, pepper, anise, sarsaparilla, ginger, molasses, lemon, plum, orange, nutmeg, cardamon, all spice, coriander juniper, birch, and prickly ash.

The new Strawberry and Cream flavor will add the tang of strawberries to this mix, finished with a creamy touch.

The brand introduced a dark berry flavor back in May 2022

Barry Manilow was chosen by the beverage brand to be the spokesperson for the limited-edition drink.

The 78-year-old Copacabana singer referred to a 1974 commercial in which he sang the first-ever Dr Pepper jingle.

When the beverage company requested Manilow to appear in a Dark Berry commercial, he made the lighthearted claim that only those named "Barry" are allowed to sip the popular soda with black currant, blackberry, and black cherry flavors.

About Dr Pepper

The brand is the oldest, most popular soft drink in the US, and is owned by Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP). Since 1885, the 23 flavors in the Pepper beverages have won hordes of devotees who like their distinctive, reviving flavor.

The company offers Regular, Diet, Caffeine-Free, Cherry, Zero Sugar, and Cream Soda variations in its products.

With more than $12 billion in yearly revenue and almost 27,000 workers, KDP is one of the top beverage companies in North America. KDP offers the top single-serve coffee brewing systems in the United States and Canada and is a leader in soft drinks, specialty coffee and tea, water, juice, and juice drinks and mixers.

The company's portfolio of more than 125 partner brands include Keurig, Mountain Coffee Roasters, Green Canada Dry, Snapple, Bai, Mott's, CORE, and The Original Donut Shop.

