Dragon Ball: Dragon Ball-ism Toriyama showcase #7

The Dragon Ball-ism Toriyama showcase has been a page-by-page breakdown and discussion of various Toriyama one-shots and short works. In this specific showcase, the Dragon Ball website reviews Nekomajin Z.

Dragon Ball-ism Toriyama showcase #7: Nekomajin Z

Background

Akira Toriyama, creator of the world-renowned Dragon Ball series, is also responsible for several other long and short-running manga works. The Toriyama showcase aims to bring these other works to light via the popularity and success of the Dragon Ball series.

Posting these breakdowns on the official Dragon Ball website is a great way to expose and familiarize Dragon Ball fans with Toriyama’s other work. Especially when considering the casual fans who watched DBZ on Cartoon Network and don’t even realize there are animanga beyond Dragon Ball.

The first Toriyama showcase debuted on May 20, 2021, and they’ve released one roughly every three to four weeks since. Interestingly enough, the first Toriyama showcase covered a canonical Dragon Ball Super side story. It’s nice to see the Dragon Ball website mixing in some Dragon Ball canons to keep folks interested in the showcases.

Nekomajin Z publication history

The cover of Nekomajin Issue 1, the predecessor to the Nekomajin Z series. (Image via Shueisha) The cover of Nekomajin Z Issue 2, featuring our feline protagonist and a strange looking boy below him (Image via Shueisha)

Nekomajin Z is a series of recurring chapters set within the larger Nekomajin short series. Nekomajin Z #1, which is what the Toriyama showcase this week covers, first debuted in June 2001. Debuting via Shueisha’s June 2001 #6 issue of Monthly Shonen Jump, whereas the Dragon Ball series was part of Weekly Shonen Jump.

Although 100% non-canon, the Nekomajin series is still fondly looked upon by Japanese fans of Dragon Ball, who got the opportunity to read it. Nekomajin was never translated into English, making this Toriyama showcase significant as it’ll be many non-Japanese Dragon Ball fans' first experience with the gag manga.

The Nekomajin series deals with these cat-like creatures and their adventures at large, but Nekomajin Z was the first to focus on its eponymous protagonist. The Nekomajin series at large takes place during the Peaceful World saga of Dragon Ball Z. This is the period of peace after Buu is defeated, where we see Goku meet Uub at the World Martial Arts Tournament.

As previously stated, the series is non-canon. However, since we know it takes place during the Peaceful World saga, we also know it takes place after Dragon Ball Super. This is because Dragon Ball Super was confirmed to entirely take place after Buu’s defeat but before Goku meets Uub.

Where to read?

If you’d like to read the breakdown of Nekomajin Z’s inaugural chapter, head on over to the official Dragon Ball website. You’ll find this showcase and all the other ones in the news section of the site.

