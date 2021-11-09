How to get Chrono Crystals in Dragon Ball Legends (Mobile)

Dragon Ball Legends is the ultimate Dragon Ball experience that you can get on your mobile device. This anime action RPG features outstanding 3D visuals to aid in telling the original story based on brand new characters. In Dragon Ball Legends, the new mysterious Saiyan, Shallot, is designed by Akira Toriyama.

Dragon Ball Legends follows Shallot, as the player helps him regain his memory with other known heroes. Everything needed to upgrade your fighters in Dragon Ball Legends will be available for sale in the game store. From legendary heroes such as Goku, Gohan, Piccolo, and Krillen, to notorious villains such as Frieza, Cell, and Majin Buu, all Dragon Ball favorites can be made better for battle. However, not everyone can afford to consistently purchase upgrades.

One major power-up Dragon Ball Legends has to offer is the Chrono Crystals. While they can be a little confusing, they do serve a rather important function in the game. The overall function of the Chrono Crystals is to double the effect of each day’s passing. This allows players to get twice the value from the other cards placed near the crystals. But how exactly does one acquire these crystals?

Learning to farm Chrono Crystals in Dragon Ball Legends is a simple task. Matter of fact, the simple steps in the tutorial will help you to gain Chrono Crystals.

Chrono Crystals can be gained through missions and soul boosting in Dragon Ball Legends. If you are new to the game, the best way to get it is to go through as much of the game as possible.

Dragon Ball Legends contains nine-story parts. If every challenge is completed in just one story mode, 21 crystals are acquired. Completing any challenges or quests that are available in the game is another good way to gain crystals, which Dragon Ball Legends recommends daily.

Beyond that, you can take part in Player versus Player matches within the game. These are excellent boosters for Chrono Crystals. Players that dominate these matches are ranked in the top 10,000 or 20,000 players. Those rankings earn players a decent amount of Chrono Crystals every two weeks. The top 20,000 gain 200 crystals, top 15,000 gain 500 crystals, and the top 10,000 gain 1000.

Dragon Ball Legends also gives out crystals for every daily mission and task completed. Not only that but there are other medals and prices to be attained.

Final thoughts

Whilst there are other online hacks and cheats to gain crystals, nothing beats the organic nature of gaining it yourself. Additionally, these cheats pose the possibility of you potentially being banned from the game. After hours of work put into establishing a character and developing the timeline, it would be incredibly painful to lose it all.

Dragon Ball Legends presents many opportunities for the acquisition of Chrono Crystals in a fair and organic way.

