Dragons: The Nine Realms season 6 release date, air time, trailer, and more

The sixth season of Dragons: The Nine Realms is all set to drop on Hulu on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 12:01 am ET and on Peacock on the same date at 3:01 am ET, as per CinemaBlend. The beloved kids animated series is a part of the iconic How to Train Your Dragon franchise and is set several centuries into the future, wherein a group of kids delve deep into the truth behind the dragons' existence.

The series has received critical acclaim, with many critics praising its thematic depth, visuals, and writing, among other things. The voice-cast features Jeremy Shada in one of the major roles, along with many others portraying key supporting characters.

Dragons: The Nine Realms season 6 will continue the story of the mysterious dragons

Peacock released the official trailer for Dragons: The Nine Realms season 6 on June 6, 2023, and it offers a peek into the numerous fascinating events set to unfold in the highly anticipated sixth season.

It continues the story of the mysterious dragons and depicts them wreaking havoc all around as people try to deal with them. The trailer does not reveal any spoilers that could potentially ruin the viewing experience for fans.

Overall, the trailer maintains the show's characteristic lighthearted and warm tone that fans would love. Along with the trailer, Peacock also put out the official synopsis of the new season on their YouTube channel, which states:

''While the scientists of ICARIS are struggling to get used to having dragons around, the riders grow suspicious of Sledkin, and a fateful run in with Buzzsaw will change the balance of power and threaten all of dragon kind! Be a part of the action in all new episodes of DreamWorks Dragons: The Nine Realms, coming to Peacock on June 15th!''

Based on the trailer and description, viewers can expect another fun and memorable season, replete with many adventures and moments of joy as their favorite characters return. All episodes are expected to be released on the same day.

A quick look at Dragons: The Nine Realms plot and cast

Dragons: The Nine Realms centers around a group of inquisitive kids who try to figure out the mystery behind the dragons. Elsewhere, scientists try to investigate how a mysterious fissure has opened up. Check out Rotten Tomatoes' description of the series:

''Set 1,300 years after the events of 'How to Train Your Dragon,' dragons are now just a legend to the modern world. When a geological anomaly opens an immense, miles-deep fissure in the Earth's surface, scientists from all over the world gather at a new research facility to study the mysterious phenomenon. Soon after, a group of misfit kids uncovers the truth about where dragons have been hiding -- a secret they must keep to protect what they've discovered.''

The series features noted actor Jeremy Shada voicing the role of Tom Kullersen. Tom is the leader of the Dragon Riders group. He's known for his inquisitive and adventurous nature. He's the de facto protagonist of the show and his character defines the show's thematic aspects.

Shada's other credits include Adventure Time, Julie and the Phantoms, and Cheerleader Nightmare, among many more. The rest of the cast features Marcus Scribner, Ashley Liao, and many others.

You can watch Dragons: The Nine Realms season 6 on Hulu and Peacock on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

