DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Cyan Burst" colorway: Where to get, release date, price and more details explored

The DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Cyan Burst" colorway adds a visual appeal to the New Balance lifestyle collection. The New Balance 9060 series has always established itself as a regular in the brand's assortment of lifestyle shoes. With its most recent bright collaboration with DTLR, the 9060 silhouette—which was initially known for its subdued color scheme—is now exploring a larger spectrum of hues.

The Maryland-based store DTLR and New Balance have worked together to develop the "Cyan Burst," a unique colorway that is inspired by colors associated with spring.

The goal of this collaboration is to provide sneakerheads with a new and colorful choice, coming after the 9060 "Fire Sign" was introduced to great popularity. The partnership between DTLR and New Balance demonstrates a dedication to elegance and creativity by fusing traditional design cues with contemporary aesthetics.

The DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Cyan Burst" colorway is scheduled for sale on February 6 via the DTLR app, with a wider online release on February 9 at 10 a.m. EST. Adult sizing will cost $160, while GS, PS, and child sizes will also be available. This launch offers a chance for enthusiasts of all ages to appreciate this distinctive design.

DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Cyan Burst" colorway adds a refreshing vibe to the sneaker

The DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Cyan Burst" colorway reflects a "Virtual Blue" dominating the upper side. The color is complemented by gray, green, yellow, and orange accents. This combination of colors brings a lively and refreshing vibe to the sneaker, perfect for spring. The material composition includes mesh on the upper base and suede overlays, maintaining New Balance's signature quality and durability.

Special design elements

One of the standout features of the DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Cyan Burst" colorway is the special sock liner graphic. It depicts "NB" branding surrounded by flowers, tying the sneaker back to its springtime inspiration.

Classic branding elements, such as the midfoot’s “N” logo, are also present, ensuring the sneaker is recognizable as a New Balance classic while incorporating the unique flair of the collaboration.

The DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Cyan Burst" colorway is set for an exclusive launch through the DTLR app on February 6, with prices starting at $160 for adult sizes. Following the app-exclusive release, a general online drop is scheduled for February 9 at 10 a.m. EST via the DTLR website. This staggered release strategy allows for both dedicated fans and general consumers to have a chance at securing this exclusive design.

History of DTLR and New Balance 9060 Series

As the American sportswear brand's lifestyle division saw rapid growth in 2022, the New Balance 9060 series developed a name for itself. Offering distinctive designs to the sneaker world, DTLR, a shop established in Maryland, has a history of exclusive releases and partnerships. Each New Balance 9060 release is eagerly awaited because of the companies' partnership, which showcases their commitment to excellence and flair.

The DTLR x New Balance 9060 "Cyan Burst" colorway combines classic sneaker design with brilliant springtime colors. This is a tribute to the two brands' continued collaboration. Sneakerheads and everyday wearers will find the "Cyan Burst" colorway indispensable due to its unique design, premium materials, and restricted supply.