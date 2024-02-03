Dubai Bling season 3: Who isn't coming back?

Netflix's hit reality show, Dubai Bling, is renewed for a third season and will be released on the OTT platform later this year. But not all of its previous cast members will return in the new season. On Thursday, February 1, makers released a teaser of the show, thereby confirming some of the faces who’ll reprise their roles in season 3.

The short teaser marked the entry of beauty mogul Mona Kattan with her husband Hassan Elamin from the past season. She is followed by the appearances of Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain LJ Adada, DJ Bliss and Danya Mohammed, Zeina Khoury, Safa and Fahad Siddiqui, and Farhana Bodi. Two new faces that appeared in the trailer were singer Jawana Karim and TV anchor Mahira Abdelaziz.

However, some cast members were absent in the teaser. Here’s everything you need to know about who won’t make a comeback this season.

Lojain Omran confirms departure from Dubai Bling season 3

Expand Tweet

Lojain Omran didn’t make a feature in the teaser, as she previously announced her exit from the show via X. The revelation came last month when the Saudi Arabian television presenter responded to a fan tweet about the show not suiting her personality. A user @xlopt wrote on X,

“To be honest, bravo to her if the news (of her departure) is true.”

Lojain replied to the fan in Arabic,

“Surely the news is true.”

During an interview with ET BilArabi, Lojain spoke at length, addressing her exit, claiming that the show didn’t align with her principles. She said,

“Sometimes you have to put a limit, a limit for someone in front of you to see that it is a defining limit not to be trespassed. When your kindness is misinterpreted then you have to show, yes I am kind but not dumb, kind but with limits that you shouldn’t take advantage of.”

Lojain reportedly didn’t want to compromise her personality for the show and declined the offer. However, she noted feeling “happy” with the experiences that seasons 1 and 2 brought her.

Who else will likely not make a comeback in Dubai Bling season 3?

Besides Lojian Omran, Kris and Brianna Fade were also absent from the trailer. They might not appear in Dubai Bling season 3, but the couple has neither confirmed nor denied their appearance in the new season.

Kris was originally from Sydney, Australia, before moving to the Emirates of Dubai, where he found love and success. Kris began his professional career in the radio scene when he was 17. The Australian-Lebanese has garnered a loyal fanbase with his distinct charm and mannerisms as a musician, business owner, and radio host-presenter.

He first married Marianne Argy, but the couple divorced in 2018. Kris Fade fell in love again with Brianna Ramirez, whom he proposed to in 2019 and later tied the knot with in March 2022. In November 2023, the couple welcomed a baby boy into their lives.

The official synopsis of the show, shared by Netflix, reads,

“Season 3 delves deeper into the lives of our favorite friends along with new additions to the Dubai Bling family, exploring new relationships, evolving ambitions, and the ever-present drama.”

The release date of Dubai Bling season 3 hasn’t been disclosed. Those interested can watch the past seasons of the hit show on Netflix.