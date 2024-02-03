5 things to know about Dubai Bling season 3 star Mahira Abdel Aziz

A teaser for Dubai Bling season three was released on Instagram by Netflix MENA on February 1, 2024. The teaser hinted that the third season is expected to premiere in late 2024 and will bring with it some familiar faces from seasons 1 and 2 in the upcoming season.

Among the returning people are Mona Kattan and her husband Hassan Elamin, Safa Siddiqui and her husband Fahad along with Zeina Khoury and her husband. Along with these, the upcoming season of Dubai Bling will also see Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain "LJ" Adada, DJ Bliss, Danya Mohammed, and Farhana Bodi.

The new season will also introduce a new cast member, Mahira Abdel Aziz, an Emirati TV anchor and actor. Season two of the show saw the introduction of Mona Kattan and her husband.

Here are 5 things you should know about Mahira Abdel Aziz from Dubai Bling season 3

A Dubai native, Mahira Abdel Aziz has achieved immense success through her diverse career. She has hosted a real estate show, signed deals with international luxury brands, and made a name for herself in the acting industry.

Apart from being a business news reporter, Mahira has already appeared in Netflix shows such as The Platform and The Ambush. Season three of Dubai Bling will be her third time joining a reality television series.

1) Mahira Abdel Aziz was an architect

Before she stepped into the world of reality TV, Mahira worked as an architect. She completed her education at the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada. After finishing her Master's Degree from the American University of Sharjah, she won the Royal Architectural Institute of Canada Gold Medal for excellence for her thesis.

The Dubai Bling season 3 cast member shared her thoughts on the importance of education and how it empowers women on the occasion of Emirati Women's Day. In an October 12, 2021 interview with UAE Moments, she said:

"My message to Emirati women is to continue to give their best and to believe in their full capabilities. She who can bring life to this world and raise generations is able to accomplish everything and cannot put the word impossible in her dictionary."

2) She is currently an MBC anchor

Transitioning to a new career, Mahira started working in the media and entertainment industry. Soon after, she adopted the role of a business news correspondent for CNBC Arabiya. Following this achievement, Mahira got her real estate show, and around the same time, she got the opportunity to host the Morning Show on AlArabiya TV.

As a TV show host and anchor, the upcoming Dubai Bling star has interviewed reputable personalities such as Prince Saud Al Faisal and the Queen of Sweden. She was also chosen by the Mohammad Bin Rashid Foundation to host the annual Arab Hope Makers event in 2018.

Currently, Mahira has her talk show on MBC.

3) She values social work

The Dubai Bling season 3 star has actively taken part in raising awareness for many humanitarian causes. Mahira has collaborated with the United Nations and visited a Syrian Refugee Camp in Lebanon. She has also made donations to nonprofit organizations such as Red Crescent, the World Food Programme, and the Dubai Cares Foundation.

On her social media accounts, she has spoken up about women's rights. Mahira appeared on Forbes Middle East Women’s Summit where she discussed the importance of unlearning gender stereotypes.

4) She has 3 million followers on Instagram

Mahira is active on her Instagram account and posts about her personal and professional life. With a following of 3 million, she shows her glamorous and luxurious lifestyle. Her fashion sense gives style inspiration for every specific occasion, she loves to dress up and post pictures in stunning outfits for her fans.

The Dubai Bling cast member uses her platform to raise awareness. As a content creator, she regularly posts content that is directed towards empowering women. On Tiktok, Mahira became the first ever host for the initiative #LearnOnTikTok.

5) She is an actor

Mahira also started her acting career side by side being a host. She has made a significant impact on the Arab cinema. After her successful audition for the Netflix thriller series The Platform, Mahira landed the role of Sheikha and has given an impressive performance.

Following The Platform's success she played the role of a journalist, Maya in the movie Visa. Alongside King of the Ring, a biopic on the boxer Nouf, Mahira joined the cast of The Ambush, a film that narrated the Battle of Khafji.

To see more of Mahira Abdel Aziz's journey, fans patiently await Dubai Bling season 3, previous seasons are available to stream on Netflix.