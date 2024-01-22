Here is everything we know so far about Dubai Bling star Ebraheem Al Samadi's wife Hamdah

Ebraheem Al Samadi's pompous wedding in the last season of Dubai Bling was a sight to behold. The flower business pioneer's wedding was the one that suited his style and the one that he deserved. The wedding took place in Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island, a palatial resort in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

Dubai Bling has always given insights into most members of its cast, but Ebraheem's wife, Hamdah has been an exception because of her desire to to stay away from the limelight. The newlywed also hails from an affluent and influential family of Dubai, the Al Hamly family. She likes to keep herself covered and in tune with her cultural and religious beliefs.

Who is Ebraheem Al Samadi's wife, Hamdah Al Hamly?

Hamdah Al Hamly hails from a Middle Eastern Emirati family and, just like her husband, has many companies and firms under her name. Not much is known about her because she wishes to keep her private life private, which became evident after Ebraheem posted a picture with her and captioned it with reasons for her absence from the show and his photographs.

Addressing the concerns of people who wanted to get to know his wife, Ebraheem said:

"In the past month I’ve been getting an enormous amount of requests to share full images of my wife, I find this very disrespectful because this is her right to remain private as this is the culture of her family and of many families in the Middle East and Islamic world."

Talking about her decision to keep things private, Ebraheem said:

"It was my choice for me to be in the public’s eye. As for her, she wants to remain private. I ask all my supporters to respect this and for the haters, I ask God to guide you in the right path."

In an interview with Masala, Ebraheem Al Samadi spilled some explicit details about the pre-wedding scenes. He said that a nervous Hamdah made him and his crew make all the wedding decisions. And to ensure that his to-be wife's journey stays memorable and "stress-free," Ebraheem planned everything down to her attire and accessories.

Snippets from Ebraheem Al Samadi and Hamdah Al Hamly's Dubai Bling wedding

Even though the wedding was an elaborate affair, the viewers were graced only with small glimpses. From the snippets of the venue and ambiance in season 2 of the show, fans could make out that Ebraheem Al Samadi had left no stone unturned in making it cherishable for a lifetime. His wedding also shut the rumors which claimed him to be gay.

Flowers, a luxury item in the Middle East, were used unhinged at their wedding, showing Ebraheem's flower business influence. His wedding was attended by his Dubai Bling co-stars like Farhana Bodi, Loujain Adada, Lojain Omran, and DJ Bliss.

Ebraheem Al Samadi addressed his 700K+ followers on Instagram on his wedding day when he posted a picture of himself smartly dressed in a traditional Arabic Bisht. His caption said it was the day a Quran contract was completed.

In a following wedding reel, Ebraheem Al Samadi said he wished to relive that day repeatedly and that he completed half his religion by marrying Hamdah. The reel features Hamdah's stunning wedding dress, a tall and luxurious wedding cake, and a breathtaking wedding venue.

Dubai Bling became a phenomenon after its season 1 release in 2022. The show follows the personal lives of some of the most affluent people in Dubai. And even though not much is known about Dubai Bling's season 3, the show's popularity is said to bring it back.