How old is Farhana Bodi? Meet Dubai Bling season 2 cast member

All of the Dubai Bling stars have become famous for their different quirks, and Farhana Bodi is no exception. In fact, she is one of the most dramatic from the lot and is known to create stirs with her dramatic choices in life. She is a mom but is also single and season 2 of Dubai Bling saw her venture into the dating scene.

She was the one to crash LJ's desert outing in the first season and was accused of eavesdropping on Safa and Fahad's private talks in the second. She certainly knows how to keep the limelight on herself with her choice of fashion as well.

Farhana was applauded for her decision to date again following her divorce and was also encouraged by her friend Lojain Omran. Following her dating again, many fans would have wondered what her age was since she is also a mother to a son she had with her ex-husband. She is 37 years old.

Farhana Bodi's ethnicity, career, and personal life

Farhana was born in Gujarat, India to Indian parents but was raised away from her homeland in South Africa. Even though she is Indian of descent, she has been living in Dubai for quite a few years now and calls herself an Emirati.

She was born into a Muslim family and continues to embrace the religion.

She enrolled herself in a makeup school when she was 17 and started working as a makeup artist and a model at the age of 19, according to her interview in Fact Magazine. Her enthusiasm for fashion made her slowly grow in that direction.

Farhana Bodi walked the red carpet at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival which is known for showcasing nuanced films and fashion-forwardness from around the world. She also walked for Atelier Zuhra, a fashion house based in London, in London Fashion Week.

Bodi is a self-made millionaire and a proud owner of her company I Am the Woman of the World, which aims to connect fashion brands with clients through events and meets. The Instagram handle of the company states its main motive to be that of empowering women from all walks of life.

She continues to be a celebrated fashion influencer.

Farhana Bodi also had a cameo appearance on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alongside Paris Hilton, as she posed to be her Dubai bestie during the star's visit to Dubai.

Her net worth, according to wikicelebs.com, is said to be between $2 and $4 million.

Farhana recently got divorced from her ex-husband Heroies Havewalla, who was an owner of GoldPesa, a digital currency-generating platform. He was Canadian by nationality and has given Farhana a son by the name of Aiden.

On the show, Farhana is often seen talking about her challenges as a single mother but also the pride it fills her with.

Farhana Bodi's Quirks on Dubai Bling

The final episode of season 1 of Dubai Bling saw Farhana making a million-dollar business deal as an influencer for her company.

It was indeed a million-dollar moment when she brought out a crate of gold bars in an attempt to lower the deal in her favor.

In season 2, Farhana Bodi was seen accepting her need for a new partner and deciding to jump back into the dating scene. She did that with the help of an elite matchmaker and went on a date with Mohammed Ali, a professional boxer. Although Farhana didn't seem too keen on taking things forward.