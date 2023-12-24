The Netflix reality TV show Dubai Bling has taken the glitz and glamour quotient to the next level. The series narrates the lavish lifestyle of socialites while also giving viewers a unique sneak peek at elites residing in the Emirates of Dubai. The second season of the Bling Empire spin-off was released on December 13.

Needless to say, viewers are glued to the screens watching the high-flying feuds, fashion extravaganza, and business-dealing drama.

One standalone cast member who keeps stealing the limelight is fashion entrepreneur and social media sensation Farhana Bodi. She doesn’t shy away from expressing her opinions and frequently finds herself inciting chaotic and heated discussions.

Farhana began working in the fashion scene at a young age, which catapulted her to become a millionaire. However, her journey to success wasn’t an easy one. While she has amassed success in her professional career, Farhana’s personal life has witnessed a series of hiccups, including undergoing a divorce. She was once married to Heroies Havewalla, of Canadian origin.

Who is Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi’s ex-husband?

Heroies Havewalla is the founder of the company GoldPesa, and he shares a son with Farhana. In the first season of Dubai Bling, Farhana confessed she hadn’t moved on from the split with her ex-husband. She was reluctant to accept the idea of dating again.

However, Farhana's perspective seemed to have changed in the latest season, as she appeared open to the idea of finding a potential partner in the near future.

What is the current relationship status of Farhana Bodi?

Farhana Bodi is single, but an episode of Dubai Bling season 2 saw her go on a date with Mohammed Ali. The 37-year-old, a professional boxer and athlete, is well-known in Dubai’s fighting scene.

During their first meeting, Farhana had to instruct Mohammed to Google her. In addition to this, the duo spent some quality time on a fitness session inside a boxing ring.

During their outing, the fashion entrepreneur also advised the boxer to work on his communication skills. Meanwhile, Mohammed discussed his recent heartbreak, admitting he still hasn’t gotten over his ex-friend. For those unaware, the boxer’s previous relationship was inching closer to marriage until the ex-couple broke off for reasons undisclosed.

Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi’s net worth

Farhana Bodi has a dominating influence in the fashion world, earning her a feature on the covers of globally popular magazines like Grazia Arabia, Hello, and Cosmopolitan. Her elaborative and envy-worthy fashion wardrobe garners significant traction on the internet. If that isn’t enough, she also engages in posting fashion and beauty tips on social media.

She nails the brand collaboration game by signing lucrative deals with Chanel, Fendi, Prada, and Louis Vuitton, to name a few. The beauty mogul owns I Am Woman of the World, a lifestyle brand that makes up a significant portion of her revenue. According to Lifestyle Asia, Farhana Bodi’s net worth is expected to be between $1.5 and $2.5 million.

In addition to this, she enjoys an Instagram following of 2.6 million users. From flaunting her modern and elaborative sartorial choices to giving fans a sneak peek of her time with son Ayden, her Instagram is an amalgamation of the lavish lifestyle she leads.

Besides Farhana Bodi, Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Safa Siddiqui, and Danya Mohammed are some of the other strong career-driven women to get a feature on Dubai Bling season 2. You can watch their lives unfold in all eight episodes that are currently streaming on Netflix.