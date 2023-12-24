How much is Dubai Bling season 2 star Danya Mohammed's Net Worth as of 2023?

If you are a reality television fanatic Dubai Bling’s season two might become your newest guilty pleasure to binge-watch on Netflix. Released on December 13, the show delves into the opulent lifestyle of a group of elites residing in Dubai.

While luxury cars, fashion extravaganza, and exotic views of resorts and skyscrapers make up for most portion of the Bling Empire spin-off, what also steal the limelight are the high-scale parties and nightlife standards. While all the cast members featured on the reality TV show do not originally belong to the Emirates of Dubai, social media star Danya Mohammed aka Diva Dee does.

She makes a recurring appearance on the series alongside her spouse DJ Bliss, a famous emcee, and TV and radio personality in the Middle East. Danya Mohammaed is a fashion enthusiast and entrepreneur. According to Reality TitBit, the Dubai Bling star has an estimated net worth of $850K as of 2023. A sizable amount of her wealth comes from the shoes and clothing line owned by her.

All about Dubai Bling star Danya Mohammed’s professional career

Danya Mohammed launched her double heels line during her stint on the reality TV show. She was spotted organizing a lavish event for her close friends and family members to reveal the shoe line DEEsigns. Additionally, she also owns a clothing brand BYD since 2013 and an event planner company The Bicnic.

The elite also has a strong presence on social media with over 120K subscribers on YouTube, where she regularly posts vlogs and beauty haul videos. From sharing tips to reviewing the services of makeup artists and hairstylists, she has amassed a loyal fanbase. On Instagram, the Dubai Bling star enjoys a following of over 821K users.

She also engages with her online fandom using her podcast Meet My Friendz. She is known for her long association with high-end fashion brands on social media. Her Instagram profile is filled with promotional posts that allow her to earn a considerable fortune.

She never fails to flaunt her wardrobe collection enticing fans with her expensive lifestyle. To name a few, Gucci, Bambini Fashions, Mahallati Jewellery, and Gaffe Studios are some of the brands to make a recurring appearance on her social media platforms.

Danya Mohammed’s personal life

Danya Mohammed resides in Dubai with her husband and Dubai Bling cast member DJ Bliss. The couple share a daughter Meera and son Zayeed. DJ Bliss is actively involved in the nightlife scene of the opulent Dubai and is also famous for his music production. He has his singles as well as compilation album projects included in his discography.

DJ Bliss started promoting his parties and booking DJs and musicians for his shows in the late 2000s. His events were so successful that he gained local recognition and eventually secured a popular weekly radio show.

In the showbiz scene, he has previously hosted the television show That’s Entertainment on Dubai One where he got the opportunity to interview celebrities including James Blunt, Paris Hilton, and Nicki Minaj among others. In 2016, he also bagged the iconic milestone to have his album Made in Dubai rank number 1 on iTunes.

Besides Danya Mohammed and DJ Bliss, Brianna and Kris Fade, Safa and Fahad Siddiqui, Hassan Elamin and Mona Kattan, and Hamdah and Ebraheen Al Samadi are some of the other elite couples to make recurring appearances in Dubai Bling season 2. Catch up with all the drama shown in the eight-episode season on Netflix.