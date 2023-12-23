How old is Safa Siddiqui? Meet Dubai Bling season 2 cast member

Netflix has offered all sorts of drama and extravaganza in Dubai Bling, the reality show that depicts the life of a high-flying social circle in the UAE. From lavish parties to jaw-dropping fashion displays, the ultra-glam has become one of the unique selling products of the show.

Now, the second season of Dubai Bling has begun streaming on the OTT giant keeping viewers glued to their screens. One standout elite from the Bling Empire spin-off is the Iraqi-origin British fashion designer Safa Siddqui.

At 35, she is one of the younger elites to feature on the show. Safa is known for flexing her luxurious collections of cars and priced possessions on Dubai Bling. If that isn’t enough, her frequent arguments with her spouse Fahad Siddiqui also managed to steal the limelight.

She is one of the many contestants who made her comeback in the second season of the reality TV show that premiered on December 13.

All about Dubai Bling star Safa Siddqui’s personal life

Safa married her husband Fahad, who is the executive director of Siddiqui Group of Companies, in 2019. Safa’s husband was born in Mumbai, Maharashtra, and hence the pair grew up in different cultures. To honor their roots, the couple tied the knot twice, once in a traditional Indian wedding and again in a white wedding ceremony.

A year after the wedding, the couple welcomed daughter Alina into their lives. But it is suggested Safa endured a difficult first pregnancy hence the couple's decision to have another baby was one of the central tensions shown in the first season of Dubai Bling.

Fahad openly discussed his want to have another baby but Safa retaliated with the idea suggesting her body hasn’t recovered from the repercussions of her previous pregnancy. Only a few episodes into season one, the duo indulged in a heated debate and the idea of using a surrogate was also brought to the table.

Contrary to this, the season’s final episode showed Safa making her second pregnancy announcement public. A lot of viewers seemed quite confused about the trajectory wondering if their pregnancy debacle was real or fake.

Some even seem perplexed whether Safa will opt for surrogacy but the reality TV star dismissed the angle by flaunting her baby bump on social media in November 2022. She captioned her maternity post:

"It’s scripted they said. Who’s ready to meet Babyling?"

Months later she also posted the photograph of her new-born online on Instagram with the caption:

"Welcome to the world babyling."

Safa Siddiqui’s professional career

Though Safa began her career in the real estate circle, she always had an inner passion for making it in the fashion world. Her wardrobe has an elaborate display of Louis Vuitton, Hermes, Chanel, and more. In the first season, Safa was seen hosting her debut fashion show. Since then she has also polished her modelling skills and took place in India’s Lake Fashion Show.

Such is her popularity that she has bagged the Reality TV Star of the Year at the Golden Wings Awards in 2023. According to Lifestyle Asia, Safa and Fahad share a net worth of about $1.5 to 4 million.

You can watch the new details of Safa Siddiqui’s extravaganza life unfold in season 2 of Dubai Bling. The latest show runs for eight episodes and all of them are now streaming on the OTT giant Netflix.