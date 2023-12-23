Zeina Khoury net worth: How much wealth does Dubai Bling season 2 star have?

Dedicated to the emirate of Dubai, Netflix made a comeback with its popular reality show Dubai Bling earlier this month. Much like the first season, the latest version brings in a fair dose of entertainment to the viewers all while chronicling the luxurious life of its ultra-rich cast members.

High on the drama quotient, what adds to the visual flavor is the addition of exotic properties, cars, resorts, and automobiles. If that wasn’t enough the avant-grande fashion display is another factor that keeps audiences hooked to their screens. Capturing the Middle Eastern and Asian-American cultures tastefully, Dubai Bling season 2 is refreshing to watch.

Some of the big names included in the cast of the show are model and TV presenter Loujain Adada, radio host Kris Fade, and TV host Lojain Omran. Zeina Khoury, the CEO of Highmark Real Estate is also one of the career-driven women to feature on the list.

With her impeccable fashion quotient, Zeina’s self-given title of being the ‘Queen of Versace’ has become quite popular. According to Lifestyle Asia, Zeina Khoury’s net worth is expected to be between USD 310,000 and USD 2.5 million. A major portion of her fortune is said to have amassed from her stakes in the real estate business.

All about Dubai Bling star Zeina Khoury’s professional career

With keen insights into property dealings have made Zeina Khoury one of the well-established real-estate moguls in the whole of the UAE market. The businesswoman graduated from Notre Dame University with a degree in finance. She then pursued other business courses from reputable institutions such as Columbia Business School and the London Business School.

Her dwelling in real estate began merely as a property consultant with Emirates Sunland, who was associated with the creation of the five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai. She joined High Mark Real Estate as the CEO in 2012 and major dealings of her real-estate firm are linked to high properties such as the D1 Tower in Dubai.

She is known for her long association with Versace and her Instagram profile is filled with promotional posts for the Italian luxury brand. She doesn’t fail to flaunt the latest pieces of the Versace collection on her social media page. Besides Versace, she also indulges in promotions and brand collaborations with Fendi, Adidas, and Gucci.

Her trendy wardrobe and acute business skills have made her the epitome of success on the show and what entices fans more is her swanky lifestyle. From donning designer wear to jet-setting to exotic locations, her Instagram hints at the extravagant lifestyle that money can offer. Zeina Khoury enjoys a following of 695K users on Instagram.

Additionally, Dubai Bling isn’t the only show that makes her a prominent personality in the television circle. The real-estate mogul is also a successful radio and TV presenter. To expand her business connections, Zeina also runs a real-estate Instagram Live show, Property Talks With Zeina online.

Dubai Bling season 2 star Zeina Khoury’s personal life

The real-estate mogul was born and raised in Lebanon before she relocated to Dubai in 2006. She is married to Hanna Azzi, the general manager of Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts EMEA located in Pearl Jumeira, Dubai. Though Hanna Azzi isn’t on social media, he is often seen making special appearances on the show alongside his wife.

The couple has a son Joe, and a daughter Alexa. They often make a recurring appearance on Zeina’s Instagram account celebrating festivals and vacationing together.

Like Zeina Khoury, Dubai Bling season 2 includes stories of several other hyper-wealthy residents of the UAE. Catch up with their lifestyle in all the eight episodes that are now available to stream on Netflix.