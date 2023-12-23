Who was Dubai Bling season 2 star Loujain Adada married to? All about her late husband

Loujain Adada, a star of the Netflix series Dubai Bling, captivated audiences with her glamorous presence and intriguing backstory. Central to her narrative is her late husband, Walid Juffali, a billionaire businessman whose life story reads like a modern-day fable of wealth and influence.

Born on April 30, 1955, into one of Saudi Arabia's richest families, Juffali's journey was marked by his leadership in one of the Middle East's largest conglomerates. His marriage to Adada, a Lebanese model and TV host, was a union that blended youth, beauty, and immense wealth. Their 2012 wedding in Venice, costing around $10 million, was a spectacle of luxury.

Dubai Bling Loujain Adada’s late husband, Walid Juffali's ascent to wealth began with his birth into a family at the pinnacle of Saudi Arabia's economic hierarchy. As chairman of E.A. Juffali and Brothers, he oversaw a business empire that was pivotal in Saudi Arabia's private sector. He attended the University of San Diego before moving to Imperial College in London to get his doctorate in neuroscience.

Walid’s business acumen and strategic leadership roles in companies such as Saudi American Banks and the Saudi Cement Company were a reflection of his influence in the business world. At the time of his death, Juffali's net worth was a reflection of his life's work, estimated to be around $9 billion.

The marriage of Walid Juffali and Dubai Bling’s Loujain Adada was a celebration that captured the world's attention. In 2012, Venice became the backdrop for their extravagant wedding. The event was nothing short of a fairy tale, with Adada, 25 years old at the time, and Juffali, 60, celebrating their union amidst opulence and grandeur.

The cost of the wedding alone spoke volumes about the level of their wealth, with Adada adorned in a diamond necklace valued at $3 million and a Chanel dress, embodying the luxurious life they led together.

Before his marriage to Dubai Bling’s Adada, Juffali's personal life had its share of complexities. His first marriage ended in 2000 with a $62 million settlement to Basma Al-Sulaiman. His second marriage to American supermodel Christina Estrada in 2001 lasted until 2014.

The divorce from Estrada was marked by a significant financial settlement of $100 million. Juffali's marriage to Adada, while still legally married to Estrada, highlighted the legal allowances under Saudi law, where having multiple wives is permissible.

The lifestyle of Walid Juffali was reflective of his immense wealth. He owned a 33,000-square-foot mansion in England, listed for $42 million, featuring luxurious amenities and an extensive art collection. This property, along with others in his portfolio, showcased a life of extraordinary luxury and comfort. His properties were not just homes but symbols of his status, equipped with amenities that included butlers, gardeners, and priceless art.

The life of Walid Juffali took a somber turn when he was diagnosed with cancer, a battle that he ultimately lost in 2016. His passing marked the end of an era of business leadership and opulent living.

Juffali's death came just a short time after the birth of his second child with Adada. Losing Juffali was nothing less than a tragedy for Dubai Bling's Adada and their children and it also marked the end of a significant chapter in the business world of Saudi Arabia.

Following the death of her husband, Loujain Adada faced the challenge of moving forward. As a young widow with two children, her resilience and strength became apparent. Adada, who had already established herself as a model and TV host, began to navigate life as a single mother.

Her appearance on Dubai Bling showcased her journey, revealing a woman who, despite the tragedies and luxuries of her past, was ready to embark on a new chapter in her life.