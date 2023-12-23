How did Dubai Bling season 2 star Loujain Adada’s Late Husband Walid Juffali die? Details explored 

The Netflix reality TV show Dubai Bling has all the glitz and glamour one dreams of. It depicts the lavish lifestyle of socialites and gives viewers a unique glance at the elites residing in the United Arab Emirates.

The second season of the show made its way on the OTT giant on December 13. With all the episodes available to stream, viewers are hooked on the elite feuds, business dealings dramas and fashion extravaganza Dubai Bling 2 has to offer.

One cast member who is stealing the limelight for her real estate and fashion statements is the Lebanese model and TV presenter Loujain Adada. She is a proud mother to two daughters, who make up for her entire world. However, her story is tinged with sadness as her husband, Walid Juffali, passed away in 2016 after battling cancer.

How did Dubai Bling star Loujain Adada’s Late Husband Walid Juffali die?

Loujain was 25 when she married 60-year-old billionaire businessman Walid Juffali in 2012. He was the chairman of one of the largest owned enterprises in Saudi Arabia, EA Juffali Brothers, and also the chairman of the Saudi American Bank. Besides this, Walid also owned a private investment company W Investments that operated from Zurich.

Walid Juffali was married twice before he tied the knot with Loujain. His first wedding to Basma Al-Sulaiman took place in Jeddah in 1980. The ex-couple welcomed three children into their lives before parting ways in 2000. Walid next married model Christina Estrada in 2001 and it is suggested she received one of the largest divorce settlements in history in 2014.

The businessman’s third marriage was with the Dubai Bling season 2 star Loujain in 2012. Unfortunately, he fell sick with cancer shortly after their nuptials. The duo became parents to two children Talia and Lana before Walid’s passing in 2016. The Dubai Bling star continues to pay hearty tribute to her late husband on social media.

On his sixth death anniversary, Loujain posted a throwback photograph from their wedding ceremony alongside a heartwarming caption:

"Forever in my heart W. It’s been almost 6 years without you and my daughters without their father and there will be no love for anyone like the love I had for you. Your love for life is unforgettable and u passed it on to your daughters."

In another tribute video, Loujain recalled how Walid once made her the happiest girl alive.

She captioned:

"God bless your soul, my dear Walid. You made me the happiest girl alive and I'm ever thankful to you."

What is Loujain Adada’s current relationship status?

The Lebanese model has remained unmarried since the passing of her husband. But in the first season of Dubai Bling, she admitted she’ll soon look into the prospect of dating again.

This season, LJ confided in the other cast members that she was seeing a Pakistani model named Hasnain Lehri over the long distance. Hasnain Lehri called Loujain her dream girl and proposed to her in the season’s finale. Her answer to the big question remains unclear.

There are no hints on LJ's Instagram however, as she hasn't posted any pictures with Hasnain and isn't seen sporting an engagement ring in any of her pictures. Additionally, the only image of the couple on Hasnain's Instagram dates back more than a year. The caption reads,

"I thought fairy tales would never come true until I met my princess Loujain."

Meanwhile. Loujain Adada continues her modeling and TV work. You can catch up with all the latest updates of Dubai Bling season 2 on Netflix.