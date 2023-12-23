Farhana Bodi net worth: How much wealth does Dubai Bling season 2 star have?

Netflix dropped the second season of Dubai Bling on December 13 and the show has become a massive talk of the town. The premise of the eight-episode series takes inspiration from Bling Empire and narrates the life of a high-flying social circle. The selected elites continue their quest of amassing wealth, power, and status while maneuvering through their personal lives.

Coming from various locations across the world, the ultra-rich individuals attend glitzy events and flaunt their immaculate wardrobes but have all settled in the luxurious city of Dubai. Among the cast members are multiple career-driven and powerful women including Farhana Bodi. The social media influencer often steals the limelight for her tussles and arguments with cast members.

Be it crashing parties or inciting heated discussions, Farhana doesn’t fail to add the right dose of drama to the reality show. According to Lifestyle Asia, Farhana Bodi’s net worth is expected to be between $1.5 and $2.5 million. The social media influencer has been working in the fashion industry since a young age which is said to have amassed a major portion of her fortune.

Dubai Bling star Farhana Bodi’s professional career

Besides being a beauty mogul, Farhana is also a fashion entrepreneur. She is the owner of a luxurious lifestyle brand I Am Woman Of The World. It is her social media presence and collaborations with high-end brands that help her earn a significant fortune. Her organisation empowers women from all areas of life in addition to having a strong affiliation with upscale lifestyle clientele, brands, and events.

The main goal of the firm is to execute successful women-led businesses while cracking lucrative deals. Farhana enjoys an Instagram following of 2.6 million users and her profile is dominated by influential brand collaboration posts.

Such is the influence of the Dubai Bling star that she has already graced the covers of globally famous magazines including Cosmopolitan Arabia and Grazia Arabia. Besides flaunting her wardrobe, Farhana also posts beauty and fashion tips through her Instagram. If her profile is anything to go by, brands including Prada, Louis Vuitton, Fendi, and Chanel make a recurring appearance in her closet.

For those unaware, Farhana has appeared in other reality shows before Dubai Bling. She made her TV debut in 2011 during the first season of Paris Hilton's Dubai BFF. The show that ran on MTV saw Farhana competing to become Hilton’s new best friend from UAE. The social media influencer didn’t make it till the end of the show and was eliminated in episode five.

Dubai Bling season 2 star Farhana Bodi’s personal life

Born in India, Farhana was raised in South Africa before she moved to Dubai in 2008. She was married to Canadian-born Heroies Havewalla, the founder of GoldPesa. The ex-couple who share a son are now divorced. Much like Farhana, her son Ayden also holds a popular Instagram presence.

On the reality show, the social media star has previously confessed not being over her ex-husband. However, she takes immense pride in fulfilling her parental duties as a single mother.

Besides Farhana, some of the other cast members of Dubai Bling season 2 include Loujain Adada, Lojain Omran, Fahad Siddiqui, Farhana, Safa, and Ebraheem. All the episodes of Dubai Bling are now available to watch on Netflix.