How old is Kris Fade? Meet Dubai Bling season 2 cast member

The second season of Dubai Bling began streaming on Netflix on December 13 and just like the first season, it has brought tons of drama for viewers. The series, which is a spin-off of Bling Empire, follows the life of wealthy cast members introduced in season one with an addition of a few newcomers in the latest version.

Living their best lives in Dubai, the elites navigate through the highs and lows all while attending lavish parties, flexing their high-end wardrobe, and splurging money. One cast member on Dubai Bling whose expensive lifestyle has caught the attention of viewers is Kris Fade.

Born in 1980, the elite began his professional career in the radio scene at the mere age of 17. At 43, this Australian-Lebanese musician, business owner, and radio host-presenter has garnered a loyal fanbase with his distinct charm and mannerisms.

Kris is originally from Sydney, Australia, before he moved to the Emirates of Dubai, where he found both love and success. He was first married to Marianne Argy but the ex-couple got divorced in 2018. They share two daughters Noushie and Kikki.

Kris Fade fell in love once again with Brianna Ramirez to whom he proposed in 2019 and later tied the knot in March 2022. Though happy in love, the duo’s relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs. On Dubai Bling, Brianna publicly disclosed it was initially tough for her to be with her spouse, knowing that he had already gone through a failed marriage and also had two kids out of it.

It took them time to maneuver around each other’s life but now Brianna has a cordial relationship with Kris’ other kids. Just a month ago, the reality TV stars welcomed a baby boy into their lives. In an Instagram post, the couple announced they’ve named their son Kruz Fade.

It was Kris who gave fans an inside glimpse of their newborn’s delivery room capturing the exact moment the baby was brought into the world. Overwhelmed with emotions, Brianna can be seen tearing up in the emotional announcement video that reads:

"KRUZ GEORGE FADE. Son of Brianna & Kris Fade. Born November 7th at 5:41 am. Weighing 6.4 lbs and measuring 17.3 inches. We’re both so blessed and totally in love with our son. Both mother and baby are doing great. We’d like to personally thank each and every one of you that has sent us love and positivity throughout this journey. Here’s to new beginnings Kruz Fade."

Watch the emotional moment below:

In a subsequent post, the Dubai Bling star also captured the moment he took the newborn to their home while introducing the little munchkin to Dubai, a place he tremendously cherishes. The caption of the post read:

"It’s now your time to experience the UAE. Habibi Kruz Fade welcome home. Thank you to this great country for giving many of us expats a place to call home. A place to feel secure, a place to grow and a place to feel safe. My love for this country runs deep. You’ve brought me so much."

Kris Fade’s professional career

Besides being a radio presenter, a major portion of the Dubai Bling star's earnings comes from his health and fitness platform Fade Fit, which he co-owns with his wife. While searching for a snack for his children, Kris had the idea to provide children's goodies that are less sweet and more reasonably priced.

Currently, their business offers a plethora of products that come in three different ranges: Fade Fit Kids, Fade Fit Energy Snacks, and Fade Fit Kids Multivitamins. According to Lifestyle Asia, the joint net worth of the couple is estimated to be around $1.2 million.

Tune in to Netflix to watch the life of the couple unfold on Dubai Bling season 2. All eight episodes of the show are now available to stream on the OTT giant.