How old is Boxer Mohammed Ali? Meet Dubai Bling season 2 cast member

If the drama of Dubai Bling’s first season left you wanting more then Netflix is offering a way out to clench your craving. The OTT giant released the second season of the reality TV show giving yet another captivating glimpse into the opulent life of multiple millionaires in Dubai.

Packed with the conversations and lifestyle of a high-flying circle, the fan base is sure to be enticed by the glitz and glamour the latest version offers. A standout millionaire from Dubai Bling who has gained major traction on the internet is Mohammed Ali. Born in 1989, the millionaire is a popular professional boxer and athlete.

With numerous championship titles under his belt at the age of 34, Mohammed Ali has earned the moniker "The KO King" in the Middle Eastern boxing community. On Dubai Bling, Mohammed Ali caught the attention of fans after going on a date with cast member Farhana Bodi.

All about Dubai Bling star Mohammed Ali

Hailing from Tehran, Iran, the 34-year-old began his career in boxing at a young age and it was his calling for the sport that got him migrated to Dubai. His last professional fight took place in 2021 at the Amir Khan Crypto Fight Night. In one of the episodes of Dubai Bling, he stepped into the boxing ring alongside Farhana Bodi for a fitness session.

Mohammed Ali openly discussed reeling through a heartbreak admitting he still hasn’t gotten over his ex-girlfriend. For those unaware, Mohammed Ali dated his previous partner for about two years, the ex-couple was on the cusps of getting married before everything went south.

The couple ended up parting ways for reasons unknown. Just like Mohammed Ali, Farhana Bodi admitted in the first season of the reality TV show that she hasn’t moved on from her divorce. She was the spouse of Canadian-born Heroies Havewalla, the founder of GoldPesa. The duo share a son Ayden who also has a popular Instagram presence like his mother.

In a confessional of the previous season, Farhana stated she isn’t over her ex-husband but clarified taking immense pride in being a single mother. After being reluctant about dating, the new season saw her much more open to the idea of finding a partner. Her pursuit brought her to the date with Mohammed Ali.

Who is Farhana Bodi?

Originally from India, the influencer got her upbringing in South Africa before she migrated to Dubai in 2008. A beauty mogul and fashion entrepreneur, Farhana is the owner of the lifestyle brand I Am Woman Of The World. A significant portion of her fortune is a result of her high-end brand collaborations and social media presence.

Her company deals with cracking women-led lucrative deals with strong associations with upscale lifestyle brands and clientele. Farhana has an Instagram following of 2.6 million users and her profile is a testimony to her influential brand collaborations. Before signing up for Dubai Bling, Farhana Bodi also participated in Paris Hilton’s Dubai BFF in 2011.

Besides Farhana and Mohammed Ali, another date that gained significant traction on the reality TV show was Loujain Adada and the Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri. Though the latter ended up proposing to Loujain, the popular radio and TV presenter’s answer to his question remains unknown.

Loujain continues to make appearances without sporting an engagement ring and the duo have remained tight-lipped about the status of their relationship. All the episodes of Dubai Bling’s season two are now available to watch on Netflix.