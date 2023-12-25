Will there be a Dubai Bling Season 3? Renewal possibility explored

Dubai Bling season 1 was released on Netflix on October 27, 2023, and it blew right up after its release as it promised affluence, drama, and magic. Set in the city, known for its luxury, the show went on to become a phenomenon with fans from across the world watching it.

The show was filled with drama with the cast having get-togethers at the most coveted places, buying bigger houses to accommodate their closets, and flaunting their wealth. It directly resulted in the show quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Since the show was such a phenomenon, it took the world of social media and Netflix by storm and the creators renewed it for season two. The second season of Dubai Bling managed to create waves even before its release. The show was released on the streaming platform on December 13, 2023, and was a huge success. Needless to say, fans of the show have since been eagerly awaiting news about season three, especially since season two ended on quite a cliffhanger.

However, much to their disappointment, there hasn't been any official announcement either from the show's creators or from Netflix.

Is there a possibility that fans will see Dubai Bling season 3?

While there has been no official announcement or confirmation from Dubai Bling's creators or Netflix, the last episode of season 3 ended on a cliffhanger. This seemed to hint that the Netflix show might get a third season.

The final episode was titled Marry Me and saw Hasnain proposing to Loujain Adada but didn't show her answer. Not knowing if she said yes, the viewers were left with the suspense of not knowing what would happen next, which many have taken as an indication for season 3.

Meanwhile, Safa Siddiqui was seen asking Fahad, her husband to let her undergo cosmetic surgery because she felt unfit after the birth of her two babies. Fahad was indecisive about it as it came with great risks, and the episode ended without their argument coming to a closure. Fans believe that this too hints at a potential season 3.

Since it took roughly fourteen months for season 2 to be released after season 1, fans are hopeful that they can expect season 3 to be released by the end of 2024.

The cast of the show is expected to remain the same with a few exceptions as season 2 had the same cast. However, it is worth noting that Mona Kattan, owner of Kayali, was the only debut.

What to expect from Dubai Bling season 3

Ebraheem Al Samaadi's marriage was also a part of Dubai Bling's new season. If the show extends to season 3, their married life as a could could be a part of the show and its central plot.

After a long cold war between Ebraheem Al Samadi and Zeina Khoury, Danya Mohammed and Safa Siddiqui, things finally mended in the last episode. They were all seen clicking pictures amicably after Zeina and Safa visited Ebraheem and Danya's new venture Besties Café. The new season can be expected to focus more on these newly repaired relationships.

It felt like Lojain Adada was on the verge of saying yes to Hasnain Lehri. If she does so, season 3, might also focus on their exciting journey further. There also could be a possible appearance of Huda Kattan alongside Mona Kattan.

Even though it has not been too long since the second season of Dubai Bling was released, the anticipation among the fans of the show is palpable. They are crowding the cast's Instagrams, and even making fan pages to appreciate their favorite stars.

It seems like fans can't get enough of the lives of the Dubai Bling cast, the richest among its contemporaries, and keep scrambling for more from their social media. Concerning their growing demand, the stars of the show also have made several appearances on YouTube shows and interviews. However, as mentioned earlier, there has been no confirmation from anyone including the cast, the creators, and Netflix about season three of Dubai Bling.

Both seasons of Dubai Bling are currently streaming on Netflix.