How many kids does Dubai Bling season 2 star Zeina Khoury have?

Netflix's newest reality TV hit, Dubai Bling, featuring bold contestants like Zeina Khoury, provides viewers with an exclusive glimpse into the extravagant lifestyles of a privileged group of ultra-wealthy individuals in the Middle East.

Married to Hanna Azzi and parent to a baby girl and a boy, Khoury a dynamic businesswoman, seamlessly balances her high-flying career with roles as a TV and radio personality.

Zeina Khoury stands out prominently on the show, earning her the title of the Queen of Versace, due to her penchant for flaunting the iconic brand. ScreenRant notes that her bold and confident presence, coupled with her exclusive Versace wardrobe, adds a distinctive and memorable flair to every appearance on camera.

Who is Zeina Khoury from Dubai Bling Season 2?

Zeina born on December 13, 1983, recently celebrated her 40th birthday. Hailing from Lebanon, Zeina exudes a magnetic allure whenever she steps in front of the camera.

Zeina's reluctance to be a people pleaser grants her the freedom to pursue her desires without constraints. Leveraging her education from London, England, and an unwavering drive, Zeina employs her intelligence to shatter barriers and achieve her ambitious goals.

Zeina Khoury's Family and More

Zeina Khoury's husband, Hanna Azzi, holds the position of General Manager and manages Nikki Beach Hotels & Resorts EMEA. Despite his influential role, Hanna maintains a low profile on social media, allowing his wife to take the lead in that domain. However, he occasionally makes appearances on Zeina's Instagram grid.

Zeina Khoury occasionally shares glimpses of her son, Joe, and daughter, Alexa, on her Instagram page. These precious moments are a testament to the family she shares with her husband, Hanna.

Zeina's commitment to her role as a devoted mother shines through in her social media posts, expressing that her actions are driven by love and dedication to her children. In a recent Instagram post, she shared a heartfelt message saying:

"I do what I do for them. To all the working women out there , I feel you and hear you. They will be proud of us."

Zeina Khoury's Career and More

This astute woman has delved into her area of expertise, real estate, even sharing her insights through a book. Zeina Khoury pursued her education at several prestigious institutions, including earning a finance degree in Lebanon, attending the Wharton Online School, and completing studies at Columbia Business School.

Armed with this diverse educational background, Zeina now holds the position of CEO at High Mark Real Estate. In this influential role, she manages an impressive portfolio that includes elite properties such as D1 Tower and the opulent Palazzo Versace.

In Dubai, a CEO of Zeina's stature typically commands an annual salary of approximately $300,000, as reported by Arabian Business and The Cinemaholic. In addition to her corporate role, Zeina has cultivated a presence as a social media influencer, contributing to a reported estimated net worth ranging from $310,000 to $2.5 million.

However, despite her success, Zeina has conveyed to Fact Magazine that she embraces a lifestyle characterized by modesty. Witnessing her seamless juggling act between a thriving career and a dedicated family life is truly remarkable. Zeina effortlessly contributes her strengths to both aspects, embodying the essence of a powerful woman.