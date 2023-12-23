What is Safa Siddiqui's ethnicity? Meet Dubai Bling season 2 cast member

Safa Siddiqui is currently the youngest participant in Dubai Bling. After the fashion uproar she created in season one, Siddiqui garnered a lot of attention on her social media handles. As a result of her constant relevance on Instagram, her arrival in season 2 was much anticipated.

Whether it is nagging her husband for a bigger house to accommodate her ever growing closet, or being dismissive about others' fake riches - Safa is known for her tantrums and her first-world problems.

She has Iraqi roots, but was raised in London, England.

Who is Safa Siddiqui? Where she comes from and what she does

Safa Siddiqui's maiden name is Safa Al Aukati. She was raised and educated in London which makes her nationality partly British, and her husband Fahad Siddiqui is an Indian.

She tied the knot with Siddiqui in October 2019. They had two weddings. One was a white wedding that was held at a church in Dubai and the other was a traditional Muslim Nikkah ceremony held in India.

Safa Siddiqui's personal life

Safa and Fahad Siddiqui are parents to two children. They welcomed their baby girl recently in 2022, which was after she became popular in Dubai Bling season 1. She even calls her youngest Baby Bling.

Safa also posted a reel from the hospital.

Safa Siddiqui finished her schooling at a school near her home in London.

She went on to get her graduation in commerce and management thereafter. After working as a real estate agent in London for a few years, Safa moved to Dubai to start a fashion career in 2013.

Her husband works as a managing director at the Indo Rise General Trading LLC according to his profile on LinkedIn.

Dubai Bling follows the lives of some of the richest people in Dubai. The camera follows them into their palatial homes, supercars and while they shop and eat at places of their stature.

Dubai is specifically known for its luxury and the humility its people hold, we see it up close through Dubai Bling. That may be the reason for the show's widespread popularity and the hearts it managed to touch.