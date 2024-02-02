How old is Fahad Siddiqui? Dubai Bling star's whereabouts explored

Netflix’s highly popular reality show, Dubai Bling, has officially been renewed for season 3, and the news was confirmed with an exciting teaser released on Thursday, February 1. The upcoming season is touted to delve deeper into the lives of Dubai millionaires, explore their relationships, and focus on their high-end drama.

The short teaser first confirmed the return of beauty mogul Mona Kattan with her husband Hassan Elamin. She was followed by Ebraheem Al Samadi, Loujain LJ Adada, DJ Bliss and Danya Mohammed, Zeina Khoury, and Farhana Bodi. Two new faces were confirmed in the trailer - singer Jawana Karim and TV anchor Mahira Abdelaziz.

However, one standalone cast member who amassed significant traction in the last season was Fahad Siddiqui. Born on July 31, 1986, the Dubai elite will turn 38 this year. He rose to fame for flaunting his luxurious car collection and pricing possessions on the show, thereby making fans envious of his extravagant lifestyle.

The Dubai Bling season 3 trailer confirms Fahad will make a comeback this time again.

Dubai Bling star Fahad Siddiqui’s net worth

The elite businessman’s net worth is estimated to be around $4 million, as per The Cinemaholic. The Dubai millionaire is the managing director at Indo Rise General Trading LLC and also serves as the executive director of the Siddiqui Group of Companies.

Before moving to Dubai, Fahad Siddiqui resided in Mumbai, India, where he gained a year-long experience working at Orbit Corporation Limited.

He pursued his bachelor’s degree in commerce from the HR College of Commerce and Economics and subsequently earned a degree in marketing from the Mumbai Educational Trust League of Colleges.

Who is Fahad Siddiqui married to?

Fahad Siddiqui is married to Safa, a British fashion entrepreneur of Iraqi origin whom he met in the UK. The couple tied the knot in 2019 with two wedding ceremonies that honored their respective cultural roots. The couple is a part of the Dubai Bling cast as they accentuate each other’s fortune.

Notably, Safa has a history of professional excellence in the real estate circle and has now established herself as a well-known beauty and fashion influencer. Known for hosting and documenting her debut fashion show on Dubai Bling, a major portion of Safa’s earnings come from beauty endorsements and fashion brand promotions.

According to The Cinemaholic, Safa’s net worth is suggested to be about $1.5 million.

How many kids does Fahad Siddiqui have?

Fahad and Safa welcomed their first daughter, Alina, in 2020, a year after tying the knot. Besides juggling high-end deals, the couple created significant buzz for their marital argument about a second pregnancy.

Fahad insisted they were ready to embrace parenthood, but Safa suggested her body needed time to recover from the repercussions of her first pregnancy. The couple also discussed opting for surrogacy.

Contrary to the dispute documented on Dubai Bling, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Ayana, in November 2022. Safa took to Instagram to dismiss rumors of surrogacy by flaunting her baby bump in a maternity post.

The couple recently celebrated their secondborn’s first birthday at a pink-themed party. Safa expressed in an Instagram post:

"MashAllah Happy 1st birthday my little girl. I’m so emotional about how my life has changed over this past year but I have never felt so happy and complete with you humdAllah."

While Fahad is sure to return in Dubai Bling season 3, notably absent from the trailer were Lojain Omran, Kris, and Brianna Fade. The release date of the upcoming season hasn’t been disclosed. Those interested can watch all the past seasons of the hit show on Netflix.