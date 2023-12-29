What does Fahad Siddiqui do for a living? Meet Dubai Bling season 2 star

Netflix is offering all the glitz and glamour there is on Dubai Bling, the reality show that follows the life of a high-flying social circle in the UAE. Be it jaw-dropping fashion statements or lavish parties, the extravagant lifestyle of the socialites has garnered significant traction for the show.

The second season of Dubai Bling is already streaming on the OTT giant, and one standalone elite who is stealing the limelight is businessman Fahad Siddiqui. Known for flexing his luxurious car collections and priced possessions alongside his wife Safa, the businessman’s life underwent a major shift since last season.

Be it marital arguments or juggling high-end deals, many viewers have become envious of Fahad’s lifestyle.

What does Dubai Bling star Fahad Siddiqui do for a living?

Before settling in the Emirati of Dubai, Fahad Siddiqui grew up in Mumbai. The businessman acquired his bachelor's degree in commerce from the HR College Of Commerce and Economics. Subsequently, he pursued his marketing degree from the Mumbai Educational Trust League of Colleges.

He is the managing director of the Dubai-based Indo Rise General Trading LLC, which began operating in 2012. He is also the executive director of the Siddiqui Group of Companies, his family business that he joined in 2006. Fahad also has a year-long experience working at Mumbai’s Orbit Corporation Limited.

According to The Cinemaholic, Fahad Siddiqui’s net worth is estimated to be about $4 million.

The contribution of his wife, Safa, further accentuates his fortune. She began her career in the real estate circle but switched lanes to pursue her passion in fashion. Her earnings are primarily amassed from fashion endorsements and beauty brand promotions. On Dubai Bling, she was also seen hosting her debut fashion show. Her net worth is approximately $1.5 million, as per The Cinemaholic.

Fahad Siddiqui’s personal life

Fahad met the Iraqi-origin British fashion entrepreneur in the UK and married her in 2019. the couple grew up in different cultures since the businessman was brought up in Mumbai, India. Paying homage to their roots, the duo married twice, once in a white wedding ceremony and again following the traditional Indian rituals.

Fahad and Safa welcomed their daughter Alina into their lives a year after the wedding. Notably, the discussion of the second pregnancy contributed to the growth of tension in their married life. In the first season of Dubai Bling, Fahad spoke at length about his want to have another baby. However, Safa wasn’t on board with the idea.

She kept suggesting her body needed time to recover from her previous pregnancy. A heated discussion also brought the talks of surrogacy to the table. In a surprising twist, Safa and Fahad publicly announced they’re prepping for baby number two on the season’s finale. Viewers appeared perplexed about the turn of events; some even debated if the pregnancy debacle was real or fake.

In November 2022, the fashion entrepreneur flaunted her baby bump on Instagram, dismissing the narrative of the couple opting for surrogacy. In a subsequent maternity post, Safa shared the photograph of her second child on Instagram. She captioned the post:

“Welcome to the world babyling.”

Viewers can watch the new updates of Fahad and Safa’s extravagant life unfold on Dubai Bling season 2. The show runs for eight episodes and is available to stream on Netflix.