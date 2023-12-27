Dubai Bling season 2 cast Zodiac signs: Full list explored

The Netflix reality TV show Dubai Bling is offering all the glitz and glamour of the UAE on a platter. The series depicts the extravagant lifestyles of high-flying socialites residing in the Emirates of Dubai. The second season of the Bling Empire spin-off show premiered on the OTT giant on December 13.

From the fashion extravaganza to business-dealing feuds and entertaining drama, the show has viewers glued to their screens. Farhana Bodi, Kris Fade, Loujain Adada, Ebraheem Al Samadi, and Zeina Khoury are some of the career-driver elites to get a feature on Dubai Bling season 2.

Here’s all about Dubai Bling 2 stars’ Zodiac signs

1) Loujain Adada

Loujain Adada is a Lebanese model and TV presenter who was once married to Walid Juffali, the late chairman of EA Juffali Brothers and also the chairman of the Saudi American Bank. He passed away in 2016 after battling cancer.

Loujain Adada, who is a Scorpio, is the mother of two daughters whom she shared with Juffali.

2) Lojain Omran

A Bulgari ambassador and famous TV personality, Lojan Omran, a Scorpio, is dubbed to be one of Saudi Arabia’s most desired social media influencers. She is also known for advocating humanitarian issues.

3) Safa and Fahad Siddiqui

Safa kicked off her career in the real estate circle but was seen fulfilling her inner passion for fashion by hosting her debut show on Dubai Bling. She is Leo, whose wardrobe has always been an elaborate display of Chanel and Louis Vuitton.

Safa is married to Fahad Siddiqui, the executive director of the Siddiqui Group of Companies, who is also a Leo.

4) Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi is a beauty mogul and fashion entrepreneur who founded the luxurious lifestyle brand I Am Woman Of The World. In season 2, she grabbed the limelight for going on a date with Dubai boxer Mohammed Ali. For those unaware, in the previous season, she confessed to not getting over her husband, Herois Havewalla, GoldPesa founder, even after separation.

She is a Capricorn who has appeared on the covers of hit magazines, including Cosmopolitan Arabia and Grazia Arabia.

5) Ebraheem Al Samadi

The 33-year-old entrepreneur is the CEO and founder of three successful companies: Forever Cafe, Forever Oud, and Forever Rose Cafe. Born on January 15, 1988, Ebraheem Al Samadi is a Capricorn.

6) Kris and Brianna Fade

Kris Fade, an Australian-Lebanese musician, businessman, and radio host-presenter, is also the co-owner of the health and fitness platform Fade Fit.

His zodiac sign is Pisces, and he makes an appearance on the show alongside his wife, Brianna Fade, who is a Cancerian. The couple welcomed baby boy Kruz Fade into their lives in November 2023.

7) Zeina Khoury

Zeina Khoury is one of the most well-established real estate moguls in the UAE. Also known for her long association with the Italian fashion brand Versace, the Dubai Bling star is a Sagittarian.

8) DJ Bliss and Danya Mohammed

Danya Mohammed, aka Diva Dee, is a fashion enthusiast and entrepreneur who appears alongside her spouse, DJ Bliss, a famous emcee and TV and radio personality in the Middle East. While Danya’s zodiac sign is Aries, DJ Bliss is a Gemini.

9) Mona Kattan

Mona Kattan, the Global President of Huda Beauty and Founder of Kayali, became the new addition in Dubai Bling season 2. Born on May 8, 1985, Mona is a Taurean who emerged as a powerhouse in the beauty industry.

10) Hasnain Lehri

Pakistani model Hasnian Lehri, who has collaborated with Allure, Grazia, and Sapphire in the past, is a Pisces. Born on February 28, 1989, the 34-year-old made his Dubai Bling debut in season 2. He took the viewers by surprise by proposing to cast member Loujain Adada in the show’s finale episode.

Tune in to Netflix to watch the lives of elites unfold on Dubai Bling season 2. All eight episodes of the show are now available to stream on the OTT giant.