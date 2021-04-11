"Edgy jokes can do so much hurt to people": Chris Tyson from MrBeast's Crew apologizes for insensitive tweets 

Long-time friend of MrBeast and member of MrBeast's crew, Chris Tyson, was at the center of controversy recently. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that he had posted a slew of Islamophobic, racist, transphobic, and ableist posts on his Twitter account that people considered a step too far.

Since then, Chris Tyson has taken a brief hiatus from social media before returning with multiple statements apologizing to those he hurt. He also promised that he'll be reevaluating his actions and their impact in the future.

Chris Tyson from the MrBeast Crew apologizes for controversial tweets

Hey everyone, I wanted to talk about my past insensitive tweets:



Chris Tyson posted his apology in the form of a Twitlonger on his alternate account, where he touched upon the harm his tweets have caused.

"I wanted to address some things that have been brought to light from my past, and apologize. I will not make any excuses because I am completely responsible for my actions and words. I want to start off by saying that the person I was when I was making these edgy jokes and tweets years ago is not the person I am today."

As a member of the MrBeast crew, Chris Tyson's public image was that of a kind philanthropist bringing joy to people regardless of creed or gender. Upon witnessing the tweets he used to put out, fans were deeply shocked and saddened.

In response to this, Tyson released a second statement specifically for the trans community and made an apology regarding his words.

As a consequence of the backlash, Chris Tyson has completely nuked his original account from the internet. He has deactivated it and is using his alternate account in the process. No comment has been made by MrBeast or any other members of the crew so far.

