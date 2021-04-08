Chris Tyson from MrBeast crew under fire after problematic tweets surface online

MrBeast crew member Chris Tyson has been under fire recently for controversial tweets he has made in the past. Islamophobic, racist, transphobic, and ableist tweets were uncovered from Tyson's Twitter history, and people are demanding an apology.

As a member of the MrBeast crew, Tyson's public image is one of goodwill and positivity as he is spotted giving away cars and homes to people in need. But fans were recently shocked to find Tyson's old tweets painting a less than flattering picture of him.

Also read: "I'm not as big as the others anymore": Disguised Toast opens up on being excluded from Jimmy Fallon's Among Us Twitch stream

Chris Tyson from the MrBeast crew comes under fire for controversial tweets

WHO COULD’VE SEEN THIS COMING: MrBeast’s friend Chris Tyson called out in numerous Twitter threads exposing his old—and now deleted—tweets that some are calling Islamophobic, racist, transphobic and ableist. Some are demanding an apology. Threads linked in end of this thread. pic.twitter.com/i8wr073gRA — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 6, 2021

Twitter users collected a slew of evidence showing Islamophobic, racist, transphobic, and ableist tweets from the internet personality and posted screenshots on social media calling Tyson out.

He was quick to delete all the posts mentioned as they gained the spotlight.

Tyson even went on a rant against Islam with a series of now-deleted tweets posted in 2017 following the explosion at the Ariana Grande concert:

Advertisement

"Between what happened at the Ariana, Grande concert and what's going on in the Philippines, why the fuck do we even take Islam serious? It's an old ass backwards religion that hates anything different and treats women like shit. Why the fuck do people still accept it"

Fans are appalled and shocked to see that a MrBeast crew member who has given so much to bettering human lives harbors such repulsive opinions. They called for a public apology from Tyson.

This video has since been deleted from Chris Tyson’s Twitter. pic.twitter.com/f6iPKnh2eb — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 6, 2021

More deleted tweets by Chris Tyson. pic.twitter.com/MFgqiVcTJc — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 6, 2021

Some of the threads covering these tweets. Some folks are sharing to raise awareness, while others are demanding an apology. pic.twitter.com/CIbSvU2Uv5 — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) April 6, 2021

im gonna cry, as a person who loved the content Mr. beast gave us, and as a POC Muslim, this? this fucking hurt. this pisses me off, and makes me feel betrayed that i liked such a person. talking about my religion as a boot of a joke, blatantly insulting it. fuck you Chris Tyson. pic.twitter.com/WYKWx69XMb — 🍷·˚ ༘ RITO ²³ (@BagOfDoritos_) April 6, 2021

Advertisement

// transphobia , racism , pedophilia , grooming , r slur pic.twitter.com/8JNERbFWDg — wyatt 🎰 (@viIlainarc) April 6, 2021

so chris tyson has offended multiple minority groups, transgender people among them. hey chris? buddy? kindly explain what you meant when you used the t-slur, invalidated trans-masc individuals, and whatever the fuck that meme is. hey chris? what the fuck pic.twitter.com/aH6oYkNOc7 — cami +*. misses dee en eff (@c_a__m_ii) April 6, 2021

Cant believe what happened with Chris Tyson. He was my favorite Mr Beast member pic.twitter.com/nLCNJkWIHX — Âçë🙈 (@HeyoitsAce) April 6, 2021

// racism , ableism , police brutality , transphobia pic.twitter.com/BsWldOXk8f — wyatt 🎰 (@viIlainarc) April 6, 2021

Advertisement

// ableism (FILMING A CHILD JUST FOR EXISTING? hes a grown adult, this is creepy) pic.twitter.com/P5EA2lLdde — wyatt 🎰 (@viIlainarc) April 6, 2021

Tyson has yet to make a statement or apology regarding the backlash from his comments.

Also read: Amy Poehler and her lookalike Britney Simmons leave Twitter scandalized