MrBeast buys the world's largest mystery box worth $250,000

22-year-old Jimmy Donaldson, better known by his online alias MrBeast, is back at it again with another over-the-top unboxing.

MrBeast claimed that he has unboxed the world's largest and most expensive mystery box, which comes with a price tag of a whopping $250,000. Totaling $500,000 worth of mystery boxes to unbox in total, MrBeast gives most of it away in typical fashion.

MrBeast unboxes the world's largest mystery box

Allocating around half of his mystery box budget into a single $250,000 crate, MrBeast partnered with MSCHF to get himself a mystery box so large that they could not physically ship it to MrBeast's studio. It had to be constructed in a warehouse.

MrBeast unboxed a Lamborghini Gallardo and a Lamborghini tractor from the $250,000 mystery box

After pulling off the massive walls of the box, a black Lamborghini Gallardo and silver Lamborghini tractor complete with farm equipment and leaf-blowers were revealed as the contents of the "world's largest mystery box."

The Gallardo itself retails for around $200,000 on the second-hand market right now, making the box completely worth the cost.

For the rest of the budget, MrBeast bought multiple boxes of varying values and gave almost all of them away to his friends and associates. He even locked his friends in the toilet to surprise them. The unboxed creates were given away to their respective siblings.

While some people got lucky by unboxing boxes with PS5's and rare Nike's, other crates weren't as stacked, with MrBeast unboxing a crate of just fortune cookies.

With MrBeast's increasing following and budget, fans can look forward to even crazier videos and giveaways in the future.

